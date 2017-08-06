Former SNP MP Thomson will have to regain voters’ trust

Michelle Thomson’s meteoric rise to prominence in the nationalist movement was matched by the speed of her fall from grace. After two years as managing director of Business for Scotland, the independence referendum propelled her into the role of SNP business, innovation and skills spokesperson at Westminster.

Just four months later, she resigned the whip as a police investigation was opened into property transactions she was connected to, and then after two years as an MP, she lost her seat after failing to gain endorsement as an SNP candidate at this year’s general election.

The experience has taken its toll, as it would on anyone with the outcome of a police inquiry hanging over them.

Now that there is to be no action taken over the police report, she hopes to return to politics. But it is likely to be a long way back for the former Edinburgh West MP.

It is clear that the SNP leadership is less keen on the idea of a return than she is, not having given her the opportunity to state her case for re-selection earlier this year. To underline the impression that relations are strained, Thomson reports today that she has been waiting – so far in vain – for communication from the party leadership since news broke of the investigation being dropped. She says a political comeback “would be up to the SNP”.

But where Thomson could have a more daunting task is in her attempt to persuade the electorate to give her a second chance. She insists that she was unaware of any wrongdoing in the operation of her property company, and while that may well be the case, the ethics of back-to-back deals, where properties are bought below market value then promptly resold at higher prices, may have more significance than the legalities.

It is up to Thomson to convince the public that her business was an appropriate venture for an elected member. It will take courage and determination to do so, qualities she does not lack, but she can expect to find that rebuilding trust will be far harder than convincing people of her political priorities.