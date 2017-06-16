Ellis Thorpe: Mega wages handed out ad nauseam does not atone for ignorant view

It seems that a considerable number of shareholders in one of the most successful and largest marketing and advertising corporations in the world, can’t be persuaded that their Chief Executive merits a whacking great pay package.

Evidently they found WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell’s £70 million pay cheque of a couple of years ago just too difficult to swallow. There have been a number of shareholder voting revolts around his income, which last year, thanks to pay, bonuses and incentive scheme payouts, hit £48.1m. A similar figure was put to shareholders recently, with around a fifth voting against the board’s recommendation. Yet given the most remarkable success of the company, we mere mortals could be forgiven for thinking shareholders should be in a generous, congratulatory mood.

After all there is little for them to complain about as the company’s agencies are highly profitable, revenue increased by 16 per cent and profits were up £5 billion in the first four months of this year.

Noticeably a significant number were vociferous critics of the pay package, peppering their complaints with words like “excessive” and “ridiculous” for one person to be paid such a large sum, even the Chief Executive, who arrived from advertising business Saatchi and Saatchi and turned it into one of the world’s ‘Big Four’ advertising agencies. And yet it wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest that words like “excessive” and “ridiculous” appropriately describe quite a few adverts that appear on our TV screens, in particular, the way they depict women.

Models used in advertising cosmetic products have been said to make “ordinary” women feel quite inadequate and demoralised. And in television adverts for products from shampoo to outsize clothes, women are depicted dancing around the house for no apparent reason. Few people can recall with any certainty which adverts they saw and when, even those shown during peak time programmes like Coronation Street. But they do remember jingles like “go to work on an egg” and even famously whole songs like “I’d like to buy the world a Coke”, which brought together, as one merchandising expert pointed out, “commercialism and idealism” on a global scale, most significantly including all world faiths as well.

While marketing and advertisements are primarily to make money by successfully selling products and services, it doesn’t exclude achieving occasionally “social good.”

Consider for instance the problem of AIDS in the 1980s, when a campaign to “transform ignorance” possibly saved thousands of lives.

Of course marketing and advertising aren’t new; for instance in the late 1940s before the era of “Mad Men,” there was the famous jingle “a diamond is forever”.

Sir Martin’s pay is perfectly appropriate in our consumer society where to “follow the money” is symbolic of what we think is the “good life.”

Ellis Thorpe is a former lecturer in Social Science, University of Aberdeen.