Ellis Thorpe: Make no mistake, we must learn from financial comedy of errors

How apt and highly relevant to have a Library of Mistakes housed in the city, given the financial experiences of the economy over the last decade. Perhaps more so because Edinburgh is the home of one of the major players in the disastrous financial crisis.

The Scotsman reported at the time of its opening in 2014, that there were 2000 volumes spanning generations, from the Parable of the Talents through the Great Depression of the 1930s to the 2008 financial crisis. They document and reveal the financial follies of a variety of bankers, financiers, traders, speculators et al; all sharing a common goal- “follow the money and become incredibly rich.”

Sadly what can’t be gainsaid is how history shows that financial disasters badly hurt lots of ordinary people who often lose their jobs, even their homes and their families.

The fact that there are so many volumes of financial mistakes must alert one to the possibility that history repeats itself, as there are psychological factors which affect market behaviour, in so-called free market capitalism which augurs ill for the future.

One such psychological factor is the notion of “irrational exuberance” which became popular in the 1990s to characterise the market mania of the dot.com bubble. It, of course, later burst to have such calamitous effects on the US and global stock markets.

US Federal Reserve Board chairman at the time, Alan Greenspan, said he was lying in his bath “contemplating the world” when he had his ‘Eureka’ moment and came up with the phrase.

What is noticeable is that in 2008 during another financial crisis, the former Fed chairman admitted to being “in a state of shocked disbelief” that banks and financial institutions would behave like they did.

Perhaps it is time for some economists to examine their beliefs about the way the economy works, in particular the financial markets, and develop a psychology of market behaviour which uses other concepts apart from “irrational exuberance.”

One unorthodox but well-known and respected economist was quizzed on financial crises and asked the 64-million-dollar question, “When will be the next?”. He simply but wisely gave the reply: “Roughly the time it takes to forget what happened.”

It seems for too long the study for a degree in economics at university has focussed on mathematics and the construction of algorithms based on equations in order to explain economic phenomena scientifically like physics, but neglecting how history provides real-life examples. Arguably as economic activity shapes consciousness, it should be essential for everyone in financial institutions or doing business studies to be familiar with historical mistakes. The most useful task of the economic historians is “to keep the memory green.”

Ellis Thorpe. BA, MSc, is a retired Aberdeen University Social Science lecturer