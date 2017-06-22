Elaine Logan: Teaching strategies that go well beyond school

According to The Oxford Dictionary, neurodiversity is “the range of differences in individual brain function and behavioural traits, regarded as part of normal variation in the human population”.

Dyslexia is now believed to affect 10 per cent of the population and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), 3 per cent. Add these statistics to the numbers of those diagnosed with conditions including dyspraxia, dyscalculia and autistic spectrum disorder and there is an increasingly loud ‘voice’ to those under the neurodiverse ‘umbrella’.

Dyslexic pupils have lateral brains giving rise to the Balance Theory which suggests the condition is caused by unusual brain development in either the left or the right hemisphere, giving them the edge when it comes to creativity. Historically, those with special educational needs (SEN) were often thought to be below average intelligence. However, given that GCHQ employs 120 neurodiverse ‘spies’ and business magnates like Sir Richard Branson are dyslexic, this theory has long been abandoned.

So, a recipe of intelligence, coupled with a large swathe of society. How are we, in the independent sector, delivering to those with SEN? Eton, Brighton and my own Glenalmond College were recently highlighted in Tatler as offering ‘brilliant’ support to those who are ‘zipped up a bit differently’.

Frequently, neurodiverse pupils develop survival mechanisms. This has the drawback of ‘masking’ underlying difficulties and, on making an ‘academic jump,’ previously effective strategies fail.

It’s vital then that secondary schools have robust screening tests for their new intake. Highlighted pupils should be removed from non-academic and non-examined lessons to allow them access to support. Teachers must be made aware of potential difficulties with evidence collected in preparation for an assessment. Ideally, specialist assessors need to be employed to oversee the school’s screening and access arrangement process.

To provide the highest possible provision, assessors must undergo continuing professional development. This involves annual refresher courses to ensure they have a thorough understanding of the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) regulations surrounding examination access arrangements, as well as having to gain qualifications.

SEN departments have a large number of resources and a varied battery of psychometric tests to help identify difficulties in pupils that could potentially impact on their long-term learning and performance under timed conditions. A full psychometric assessment takes two hours as all areas of a pupil’s underlying abilities are investigated. Cognitive tests such as CTOPP or TOMAL-2 assess processing speed, reading tests eg GORT-5, can help identify difficulties with text level comprehension, reading speed and accuracy. Most importantly the tests used should be reliable, up to date and appropriate for the age range.

Many neurodiverse pupils come with low self-esteem, anxiety and poor personal expectations. Hard work by teaching staff helps build confidence and strategies that these pupils can utilise far beyond their years at school.

Elaine Logan, Warden (Head Teacher) Glenalmond College MA, PGCE, PGC Counselling, PGC Pupil Support