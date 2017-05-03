Dr James Fenton: We should celebrate our red deer not despise them

The Scottish Parliament has been debating deer management in Scotland. Much of the debate on deer numbers and their impacts is simplistic and not related to how the upland ecosystems of Scotland naturally function.

In fact, there are a number of factors to be borne in mind.

Deer numbers are determined by the amount of food (forage) available in winter. The amount of forage relates both to the climate and the nutrient status of the vegetation. Areas with richer soils support more deer.

Deer are mobile. They can travel large distances very quickly. The number of deer at a given site can vary significantly.

Although vegetation composition is primarily determined by soils and climate, different grazing levels do result in different vegetation types. In any given Highland landscape, there will always be some vegetation types virtually ungrazed adjacent to types very heavily grazed. A whole landscape is never ‘overgrazed’, it is only that certain vegetation types within it can show high grazing pressure from red deer.

There is no answer to the question of how many deer there should be without a stated objective. “Natural” populations will fluctuate, and vary both spatially and temporally. “Overgrazing” only has meaning in relation to a stated objective, and in deer debates, objectives are often ill-defined.

In relation to woodland cover in Scotland, this declined to very low levels in the pre-1700 period when wolves were present in the landscape and human impact was minimal over large swathes of the Highlands. Hence it is improbable that it is the absence of predators that has caused such woodland decline and returning predators is unlikely to lower deer populations enough to cause a significant increase in woodland cover (there is 10,000 years of evidence to demonstrate this).

As it is, stalking takes the place of predators, and wolves would have to eat more red deer than the number currently shot. At almost 70,000 head annually, this is very unlikely. Therefore, the absence of predators is a red herring.

Absence of woodland in the uplands is a natural phenomenon. The lack of natural woodland cover in much of upland Scotland relates more to us being in an “oligocratic phase” of an interglacial (when trees naturally decline) than to grazing levels and human impact.

In many ways, deer in Scotland are a conservation success story. Scotland is perhaps the only country in Europe to have retained significant populations of large, indigenous herbivores (red deer) throughout historical times. Instead of being seen as a conservation success story, this is seen as a problem.

We should celebrate our red deer and not treat them like this just because they naturally eat trees.

Red deer stalking is probably the land management activity with least environmental impact and most conducive to maintaining the natural aspects of the Highlands.

Dr James Fenton is a retired upland ecologist and advisor.