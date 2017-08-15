Dr Alec Wersun: Academics fight for a better world

In January 2016, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at an historic UN Summit – officially came into force.

It means that until 2030, countries across the globe will continue to mobilise efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change.

For the Sustainable Development Goals to be reached, everyone needs to do their part, including universities such as Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

In July, GCU Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Pamela Gillies CBE FRSE joined fellow leaders to help shape the future of business and management education, and to support the global effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, at the 2017 Global Forum for Responsible Management Education.

The 2017 Global Forum provided a platform to celebrate ten years of the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) initiative of the United Nations Global Compact, as well as raising awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals and highlighting their relevance in teaching, research and business engagement. At the Forum, over 660 business and management-related higher education institutions made a formal declaration to become sources of thought leadership, knowledge, and innovation to advance the 2030 agenda.

I was delighted that my support for PRME was recognised through a Pioneer Award and the University also received a 2017 Recognition of Excellence in Reporting Award for its Sharing Information on Progress Report.

As the University for the Common Good, GCU is playing a key role in the global transformation of business management education, in which corporate responsibility and sustainability are now fundamental concerns for all thought leaders and organisations.

In 2013, we became the first Scottish university to join the UN Global Compact, the world’s biggest voluntary corporate responsibility partnership. We are also one of only 30 members of the global PRME Champions Group, in recognition of the University’s leadership role.

While this may sound abstract, GCU is making practical inroads into educating local audiences about the Sustainable Development Goals, and, perhaps more significantly, is addressing multiple goals through its own research focus on healthy lives, inclusive societies and sustainable environments.

In June of this year, one of Scotland’s most successful businessmen, Jim McColl OBE, attended a GCU event to encourage businesses in Scotland to support the Sustainable Development Goals by stimulating dialogue and action in business and academic communities. His own company is working with young people from schools to implement a key goal – quality education. He said: “Business owners and companies can use their resources, talent and finance to give back to, and make changes in, their communities. If you can impact on global problems in such a simple way, why wouldn’t you?”

Indeed, tackling global problems through research is one of GCU’s strategic focus areas. Our researchers are currently involved in projects tackling poverty, and promoting quality education, good health and wellbeing, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action. That is a significant number of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals towards which we are taking real and impactful action.

One of our flagship research centres – the Yunus Centre for Social Business and Health – is named in honour of our Chancellor and official Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. The centre addresses several goals through pioneering research in microfinance, social business and health, and health economics. Recent GCU research conducted by its unique Centre for Climate Justice includes improving access to water among the poorest and most vulnerable groups in Malawi and Zambia. The Water for ALL project highlighted the need for governments to take a leading role by facilitating long-term investment in the sector and promoting initiatives which incorporate the right to water access. GCU researchers also have significant expertise in reducing the presence of pharmaceutical residues in waste water, and in the recovery of phosphorus from sewage treatment plants.

In health, GCU researchers are currently leading one of Europe’s largest ever inquiries into the diagnosis and treatment of knee osteoarthritis, and also have internationally renowned expertise in stroke, visual health, sexual health and blood-borne viruses and healthcare infection prevention. These example show the potential of higher education institutions to make significant contributions to this agenda, through research, community engagement and education. GCU is playing a leading role in this area and is committed to delivering economic and social benefits at home and abroad. It is important that higher education institutions, business and civil society come together to discuss matters of wider public concern and GCU is delighted to be making a real impact in making the Sustainable Development Goals a reality.

Dr Alec Wersun, Chair-elect of the UK & Ireland Chapter of Principles for Responsible Management Education and Senior Lecturer at Glasgow Caledonian University.