Donald Morrison: Stats don’t tell full story of fathers and whole families addicted to gambling

Very few new projects can boast a success rate of 83 per cent after only their first year in operation.

But that’s the overwhelmingly positive verdict from customers who opted to join the betting industry’s self-exclusion scheme to help tackle problem gambling.

An independent evaluation of the scheme by the GambleAware charity reveals the vast majority of those who took part believe the scheme successfully helped reduce or end their gambling issues.

The self-exclusion scheme run by betting shops across the industry is simple: anyone worried they might be at risk of problem gambling can ask a betting shop to exclude them from gambling for a set length of time. Their decision means they will be refused service in places where they have chosen to self-exclude.

The new research released by GambleAware is a detailed evaluation of the Multi-Operator Self-Exclusion Scheme (“MOSES”) for licensed betting offices. It provides irrefutable evidence that the project is very effective in helping problem gamblers.

The findings from GambleAware concluded 83 per cent of users found it to be effective in reducing or stopping their gambling activity and 71 per cent said they have not tried to use their nominated betting shops since they signed up to the scheme. That success rate is the verdict of customers who thought they might have a gambling problem. It is not the betting industry marking its own homework.

Under the scheme, anyone who feels they may be developing a problem can call a telephone hotline to select the shops, or even entire areas, from which they wish to be excluded. Typically, this could be shops within the areas where they live, work or socialise.

Once the customer has provided the photo ID needed to complete the process, the details are sent to the relevant shops.

At present, around 3,500 people are registered with the scheme that began after a pilot scheme in Kent that covered 10 shops in or near Chatham town centre. A further pilot took place in Glasgow in the summer of 2015 before the scheme was launched nationally.

But the self-exclusion scheme is just one of a host of responsible gambling measures introduced across high street betting shops in the last two years. Customers can now set time and spend limits on gaming machines and a new Player Awareness System monitors account-based play to allow early responsible gambling interventions with customers.

And in a further effort to tackle the problem, and raise awareness about the risks associated with problem gambling, ABB Scotland, the trade body for bookmakers in Scotland, has launched an outreach project which aims to deliver education and counselling support for 2,500 young people across the West of Scotland. Of course, young people under 18 are barred from betting shops; nevertheless, the ABB has taken the lead by funding this project – delivered by an independent addiction charity in an effort to tackle potential problems before they arise.

Schools in Clydebank, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Rutherglen have already been invited to take part in the project, and there are plans to expand it further afield following a positive response from schools.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing plans for a responsible gambling project in Inverness, working in partnership with specialist addiction charities, and in October we will roll out our annual gamble aware week campaign, highlighting the dangers associated with problem gambling and offering counselling support for those most at risk.

We have also reached out to local authorities in Glasgow and Edinburgh to work together to tackle problem gambling and provide support for the small number of gamblers who get into difficulty.

But the raw statistics don’t tell the full story – of the fathers and sons, mothers and daughters affected by addiction, real people with real challenges. By working with addiction charities, local authorities and other partners, we are determined to ensure that Scotland continues to gamble responsibly and provide support for those for whom gambling becomes a life changing problem.

For confidential help and advice on problem gambling, call GamCare on 0808 802 0133

Donald Morrison is director of ABB Scotland, the trade association for high street bookmakers in Scotland, www.abb.uk.com