Don’t count the old fella out yet

Today is the final day that private cars will be allowed to drive across the Forth Road Bridge.

After 53 years, and 850 million vehicle journeys, it will start the process of becoming a public transport corridor for buses, taxis, cyclists and walkers.

It feels as though the bridge is slipping into semi-retirement. Like a once busy executive, it is now taking life easier with reduced duties and responsibilities. And why not? At 53, the bridge has a son to take on the heavy lifting and there are definitely some creaking joints.

But those in semi-retirement shouldn’t be discounted. One suspects the bridge isn’t finished yet.

After a replacement hip and a mid-life makeover, we may find that it’s nearly good as new. Why not open it southbound during rush hour mornings to ease congestion? And northbound in the evening? Or during high traffic events such as the Open at St Andrews?

And once a year, what a lovely idea it would be to close the new Queensferry Crossing and let dad take the strain again. We could even call it Father’s Day.