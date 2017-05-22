Dianne Paterson: Millennials who benefit from this wealth likely to be in the minority

What did our grandparents inherit from their parents and how much inherited wealth were their parents able to pass down the line?

Obviously much depended on who they were and what they owned, but the chances are that it really wasn’t a great deal.

Disputes about silver teaspoons and porcelain dinner services were more commonplace in the early 20th century, and wills, if they existed, tended to detail personal possessions rather than property and wealth.

The point is that there was usually very little in the way of savings, and even less in the way of property, as far fewer people at that time owned land or a house.

This meant that, in financial terms, their deaths had little impact on the material wealth of their children.

However, this has been gradually changing over the years, and is set to change even further in the coming years.

A “wealth mountain” of more than £400 billion will be passed down from grandparents to the younger generations in the coming years, an insurer has recently calculated.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, who is now director of policy at Royal London, said last month: “There is a wall of housing wealth set to cascade through the generations in the coming years. Many in the next generation feel under considerable pressure to pass any inheritance straight on to their own children as they are acutely aware of the challenges faced by their millennial offspring”.

It is understood that Royal London had surveyed more than 5,600 people from the older, middle and younger generation of adults to find out about their plans and expectations for receiving an inheritance.

It found that among the grandparents surveyed, the value of the typical estate expected to be left was in the bracket of £400,000 to £500,000.

Good news for millennials it would seem; however, the report warned that those millennials set to benefit from this expected cascade of wealth were more likely to be in the minority amongst their age group.

Anyone under the age of 45 is now much less likely to be a homeowner than people of the same age 25 years ago, while the reverse is true of older age groups.

Private renters account for more than 20 per cent of the housing market; in 1985, the figure was just 9 per cent.

Earlier this year, the Institute of Fiscal Studies produced a report on the impact of inheritances on inequality across and within different generations.

They concluded that young people today are more likely to receive an inheritance than earlier generations; however, those who will receive the biggest ones are already the most well-off. It stated that amongst people born in the seventies, about 90 per cent of the highest earners would receive wealth from deceased relatives, compared with about a half of workers with the lowest incomes. It would seem that action is needed now to address this rising inequality to prevent the wealth of younger generations being dependent once again on who their parents were and what their parents owned.

Dianne Paterson is a Partner with Russel + Aitken LLP