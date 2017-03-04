David Weller: Dangerously divided across Scotland and UK

Scotland has long been a wonderful place to live and work. My family and I moved here in 2000, attracted by career opportunities, beautiful cities and stunning landscapes.

We were also drawn to the culture and the people – typically self-effacing, irreverent, and politically progressive. The ambience was lively, quirky and full of Celtic humour.

The recent surge of nationalism has seen those lovely Scottish traits replaced, in part, by a bullish assertiveness, fuelled by the idea that Scotland is oppressed, and the UK is broken. These seem depressing concepts; an emerging generation of Scots has known only grievance and division. At a time when the great problems of the world require unity and collective responses, nationalism seems the last thing we need – yet it is on the rise throughout Europe and the US. Scottish nationalism is designed to be “civic” and inclusive, yet it accommodates a hard edge, with unshakeable beliefs in Scottish independence. And it advocates a break-up of the UK, dividing families and communities – not racist, but hardly ‘inclusive’.

“Make America great again” shouts Trump. “Stronger for Scotland” shout the nationalists. How about ‘stronger for the planet’, or ‘stronger for humanity?’ – where are those voices?

As a GP serving a mostly-deprived population I doubt independence would benefit my patients; available data suggest reductions in public spending would be inevitable.

We have a GP workforce crisis and primary care services are stretched; this has prompted commendable government initiatives, yet a diminished economy under independence would further compromise GPs’ ability to provide the services their patients need. As an academic I’m aware that Scotland’s outstanding medical research is underpinned by our universities’ disproportionate success with UK-wide funding councils – independence would compromise these opportunities. Right now we are dangerously divided across Scotland and the UK. The EU and Scottish independence referendums had toxic side-effects. We face the bleak prospect of BREXIT, and exclusion and intolerance are gaining traction.

Feeding another Scottish referendum into this volatile, chaotic mix seems unthinkable. The 2014 independence vote was decisive, and the ‘once in a generation’ message unequivocal. Developing an effective response to BREXIT requires collective action across the UK – I don’t want my REMAIN vote misappropriated and used as fodder in another independence referendum push. Indeed, these constant threats deny us the opportunity of imagining a future Scotland we can all embrace.

I appreciate, and emphasise, these are my personal views in a debate which divides most groups in Scottish society (even academics!). And I also remain optimistic; ’Yes’ and ‘No’, ‘Remain’ and ‘Leave’ supporters can find common ground – replacing the mistrust and bad-tempered social media. Unionists (as we are called) and Scottish nationalists share many common aspirations for a fairer society – we just disagree on the journey we should take. Scotland is an innovative place, and there is surely the wherewithal to identify ways forward which rise above current divisions, and instead celebrate our common values.

David Weller is Professor of General Practice, University of Edinburgh