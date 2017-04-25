David Spaven: There is whisky galore but we must mind the gap and let rail take strain

Few of us need telling that whisky is central to Scotland’s exporting economy. What is less well known is that the rail industry has been playing a crucial role in the transport of whisky to foreign markets for more than 50 years.

One of the key positive outcomes of the otherwise infamous Beeching Report of 1963 was the development of a network of container terminals linked by fast, fixed-formation ‘Freightliner’ trains. Terminals in Glasgow, and later Coatbridge, became central to the whisky supply chain – and in 2017 Coatbridge Freightliner still provides those crucial daily links to Britain’s big four Deep Sea ports at Felixstowe, Southampton, London Gateway and Liverpool. Indeed, between 20 and 25 per cent of Scottish exports are carried on these trains.

A trial programme of train services, branded 'Lifting the Spirit', hauled bulk whisky from Elgin (seen here) to Central Scotland in late 2013. Rail now has the potential to take thousands of lorries a year off the A9 and A95 roads.'

However, southbound movements of the finished product represent just one element of the whisky supply chain. Every year nearly 1.5 million tonnes of bulk spirit is shifted from the North of Scotland to maturation sites and blending plants in Central Scotland – but all of this traffic has been on road since 1992. Individual malt distilleries are far too small to serve by direct rail connection, and even substantial grain distilleries have seen their dedicated rail sidings fall into abeyance in the face of intense road competition.

In an attempt to find a more sustainable solution, which would also be competitive with road haulage, the regional transport partnership, HITRANS, pioneered the Lifting the Spirit trial train service from Elgin to Grangemouth in 2013, part-funded by the European Union. This attracted support from distillers and the wider food and drink sector, with the Scotch Whisky Association concluding that the trial ‘demonstrated real appetite across the supply chain for change’. Many lessons were learnt, but nearly four years on – in the absence to date of sufficient commitment and collaboration between the whisky sector, the rail industry and the Scottish Government – the roads are still taking all the strain. Complete dependence on road haulage has other down sides, both in terms of climate change and road safety, with lorries disproportionately involved in fatal road accidents. There are particular worries along the single-carriageway A95 through Speyside, where 50 per cent of all HGV movements are whisky-related, and on the A9 to the south which sees around 50,000 long-distance whisky vehicle trips annually. Yet an integrated road-rail option is perfectly feasible, with convenient mothballed railheads located at Elgin and Keith – and even the long-term prospect of returning to Dufftown, the heart of whisky country, via the operational Keith & Dufftown heritage railway. And the Scottish Government’s rail freight strategy published last year took an upbeat line which should encourage prospects for whisky by train:

We will galvanise efforts to overcome the technical, cultural and regulatory challenges towards a ‘can do’ approach, with the needs of rail freight customers at its heart.

In Central Scotland, with appropriate pump-priming from the Scottish Government, rail is well placed to make a breakthrough at key spirits destinations. The largest grain distillery in Europe, at Cameron Bridge, has its own rail sidings connecting with the mothballed Levenmouth branch line, now the subject of a buoyant grassroots campaign for the return of passenger and freight trains to this neglected corner of Scotland. And it is just two miles by road from Cameron Bridge to the major bottling plant at Leven. Other large grain distilleries sit beside operational railways at Invergordon and Girvan, with potential opportunities to transport wheat, as well as spirit, by train.

At Cambus/Blackgrange, the largest bonded warehouse site in Europe lies adjacent to the Stirling-Alloa railway, while the massive Shieldhall bottling plant in south west Glasgow is less than a mile by road from a freight railhead at Deanside. Major maturation complexes in Dumbarton, Drumchapel and Dalmuir are on average only 12 miles by lorry from Deanside.

The scope for rail to provide a high-quality, sustainable alternative to road is obvious, but progress is crucially dependent on a strategic perspective – and collaboration – in order to meet key commercial, economic and environmental objectives. The big question remains: will an innovative whisky partnership between the private and public sectors really deliver the goods?

David Spaven, Scottish Representative, Rail Freight Group