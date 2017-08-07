David Spaven: It’s time to deliver on freight expectations

Mid-July brought welcome further confirmation that the Scottish Government understands the strategic benefits which rail freight can bring to the country’s economy and environment.

The “Scottish Ministers’ High Level Output Specification [HLOS] for Control Period 6” requires Network Rail to “clearly demonstrate throughout CP6 [2019-2024] that it is using all levers at its disposal to make the use of rail freight attractive to business across Scotland, including simplicity of processes and a flexible approach to accommodating new rail freight traffic”.

David Spaven, Scottish Representative, Rail Freight Group

The document reinforces the strong push for rail freight expansion in the Government’s strategy document published last year – “Delivering the Goods’ – which outlined a series of initiatives designed to help the sector secure new markets to replace declining traditional commodities such as coal.

The new HLOS takes this a stage further, with growth targets for Scottish rail freight, “both maximising the use of existing flows and the development of new business/terminal facilities.” Network Rail is specifically charged with improving its performance on freight train journey times and on “loading gauge clearance”, the technical term for raising bridge and tunnel heights to enable the modern generation of tall and wide containers to pass seamlessly across the rail network. Rail has been handicapped in this crucial capability by the widespread ease with which road hauliers can send the biggest-dimension containers on a standard tractor & trailer unit anywhere on the upgraded trunk road network – yet the Scottish rail network remains a patchwork of different clearances involving complex permutations of wagon and container types.

Government itself has a central role to play in delivering the expansion of rail freight, particularly in terms of infrastructure, where the road haulage industry has long benefitted from high levels of funding for new roads such as the A9 upgrading, M8 completion and the M74 Northern Extension. So, what are some of the key enhancements which we should reasonably expect to see delivered?

The modernisation of strategic Anglo-Scottish route corridors is fundamental to unlocking the potential for rail freight to better serve domestic and export markets. Amongst the core upgrades needed are:

– Lengthened overtaking loops on the East Coast Main Line (ECML) and the West Coast Main Line (WCML) to accommodate 775-metre length freight trains, the maximum which can pass through the Channel Tunnel (and the equivalent of more than 40 lorry loads in a single movement).

– To match the recent enhancement of loading gauge along the ECML, equivalent improvements on the core rail freight “spine” from Grangemouth through Coatbridge and Mossend, then over the WCML to Carlisle and southern markets.

– Permanent enhancement of loading gauge on the Anglo-Scottish diversionary route from Glasgow via Kilmarnock and Dumfries to Carlisle – which played a key role in emergency arrangements after the collapse of the Lamington Viaduct on the WCML last year .

But rail freight cannot prosper simply by concentrating on the Anglo-Scottish lines. Upgrading key feeder rail routes within Scotland is crucial to the strategy, and some of the obvious targets are:

– Long-overdue enhancement of the largely single-track Highland Main Line from Perth to Inverness, with longer crossing loops and more double track allowing rail freight to increase the capacity of each train by up to 40 per cent.

– Lengthened overtaking loops on the route linking rail hubs at Mossend, Coatbridge and Grangemouth with Aberdeen – allowing longer, greener and more cost-effective trains to compete better with road haulage

– A “cross-modal” approach to the Glasgow-Fort William corridor, with infrastructure investment enabling the West Highland Line – rather than just the A82 road – to play a full part in the massive planned expansion of output at the Fort William aluminium smelter

– Route capacity and capability enhancements to allow the return of regular rail freight to the Far North Line from Inverness to Caithness.

Improved rail routes are essential, but realising their potential depends in part on the creation of new or enhanced rail freight terminals to serve currently neglected regions. Amongst the priorities should be:

– Dundee – one of the largest cities in Britain with no rail freight facilities (indeed there are none in Tayside).

– Speyside – terminals at Keith and/or Elgin are needed to allow rail freight to serve the market for whisky transport and the wider food & drink sector.

– direct rail access to key whisky industry sites – such as Cameron Bridge in Fife (the largest grain distillery in Europe) and Cambus / Blackgrange near Alloa (the largest bonded warehouse site in Europe).

– Bathgate – serving one of Scotland’s major concentrations of Regional Distribution Centres, bringing in retail goods from suppliers worldwide.

It is in all our interests that the strong statements of Scottish Government policy on rail freight should now lead to the delivery of such a transformational programme of enhancements, heralding a new dawn for sustainable freight transport in Scotland.

