David Melhuish: Approach to real estate must remain consistent

Two separate reports have emerged reinforcing the message that we at the Scottish Property Federation have been delivering to government – that Scotland’s real estate sector remains dependent on overseas investment and the need to increase that investment is great.

Figures released from JLL highlighted that the proportion of foreign investors investing in Edinburgh’s office market jumped from 62 per cent in 2015 to 93 per cent in 2016. A similar report from Savills further highlighted that investment in the city’s office market has rebounded to pre-financial crisis levels.

Whilst that investment in Edinburgh is very welcome, what remains less clear is whether new investment will be in place for future projects in the city or for Scotland as a whole. Bear in mind that for five out of the past six years there has been little or no office development in our capital city which can be attributed to a number of reasons. Chief among them is access to development finance.

In our largest commercial city, Glasgow, figures we have seen suggest there is no speculative office development for the next three years.

UK real estate remains attractive to overseas investors but longer term political and economic uncertainty has the potential to impact investor appetite. We must act to counter any such loss of confidence through retaining positive and stable legal and tax systems that support the sector as an attractive asset class in global terms.

There are some headwinds though: the OECD recently reported the UK as having the highest level of property taxation globally and there has been a veritable rush of regulation on property and land in recent years across the UK, including here in Scotland.

We must seek ways to bolster domestic capital investment in our Scottish real estate sector. This in turn will bolster global confidence.

As a Federation, we continue to press for joined-up thinking across both the public and private sector and see a strong leadership role for the sector in the creation of the Scottish Real Estate Forum which creates a vehicle for direct senior engagement between the sector and government on a regular basis.

Everyone in the real estate sector has a stake in ensuring that decision-making at every level is based on a solid understanding of the facts, knowledge and expertise.

Just as importantly, the Forum provides the environment where the issues of Brexit and IndyRef2 can be aired and tackled in an open and constructive manner, with a focus on ensuring that Scotland’s approach to real estate remains consistent and continues to be a priority, whatever the wider economic fluctuations. We may not always agree with either the UK or the Scottish Government but we must retain a healthy and open dialogue.

David Melhuish is the director of the Scottish Property Federation. The SPF annual conference, Global Capital, Local Growth, will take place on 8 March 2017 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 12pm-4.30pm.