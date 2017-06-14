David Bone: Total disconnect between how people behave online and in real life

Politics and social media, it’s like a lit match at a petrol station. The unnecessary division, argument and constant, low-level, unconstructive dialogue that it generates can get tiresome.

In the last few months I have been told to ‘emigrate’ and that ‘we don’t want your kind here’ because I voted ‘No’ in the Scottish independence referendum. I have recently been called a name unsuitable for publication because of where I chose to put an ‘X’ on a bit of paper.

None of these insults were face-to-face. There were all from the quagmire of social media, where everyone is the baron of their own narcissistic fiefdom, are correct on every issue and have their opinions further reinforced by other like-minded ‘friends’. What was previously the domain of the conspiracy theorist is now mainstream. Originally, social media was meant to democratise debate and politics. We were supposed to have the blinkers of the mainstream media removed so we could finally see who is controlling the shadows in the cave.

But the mainstream media do filter information out, by fact checking and referencing. They employ people to do this. Surely this is preferable to believing that the Queen is a bipedal lizard or that Lady Ga Ga is a Satanist? There is a total disconnect between how people behave online and in real life. We are social animals and have evolved to take body language, speech inflection and other subtle cues as part of the whole plethora of communication and the human experience. Once you remove this, words can seem a bit impersonal and totally lacking of any nuance.

An emoticon blowing a kiss or a pair of hands high fiving the air can’t really convey the full gamut of human emotion. You’re provided with no time to think about your response to a comment. It’s usually just a knee jerk reaction. You’ll often just respond from your memory. A comment thread can quickly descend into utter chaos, like a rugby scrum, but with bad grammar and unsubstantiated nonsense, with both sides furiously kicking an opinion back and forth.

But deep down, these are just people who happen to have a different opinion to yourself. We’re all fairly reasonable when we’re face-to-face. Social media renders us in in 2d rather than 3d. It can often resemble a hall of mirrors in a Victorian freak show. It distorts our image and makes us all look warped. But it’s not always a true reflection of ourselves or of other people.

I’m no Luddite. When it comes to sharing information and co-ordinating action, social media platforms are fantastic. In these days of ‘fake news’, ‘post-truth’ and ‘hyper reality’, however, peeking out of the social media trench is even more critical for ourselves, society and democracy. Perhaps we can even crawl out into no-man’s land and have an adult, face-to-face discussion with one another…one day.

David Bone is a blogger who works in the third sector. He lives in Givan, Ayrshire.