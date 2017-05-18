Dave Watson: Excessive oversight risks transforming Scotland’s workers into automatons

Unnecessary recording and reporting at work increases costs and places undue stress on staff. Coupled with new monitoring systems, workers are being turned into robots, before they are actually replaced by them.

Two different discussions with Unison members, one private sector employer and another in a government quango highlighted for me the waste that can develop when employers allow reporting systems to spiral out of control.

Dave Watson is the Head of Policy and Public Affairs at UNISON Scotland

Workers told me that they spend a quarter of their time providing reports on what they are doing, in different formats, to different parts of the management structure. The main departments responsible for generating these reporting demands have grown exponentially, while frontline staff are under huge pressure, coping with increased demands on delivering the service.

What particularly irritates staff is that they take the same data and have to input it into the computer system and then put parts of the same data into different spreadsheets. There is no smart working, or any indication that management has any insight into the waste this approach creates.

Taking this one step further, a new Emma Watson and Tom Hanks thriller, The Circle, centres on a fictional corporation whose leaders want privacy and autonomy to count for almost nothing. The details of workers’ online and offline lives are judged according to “an algorithim-generated number” that measures their activity. “It’s just for fun,” a company boss tells the story’s principal character. But, of course, it isn’t. The passive-aggressive ways of Silicon Valley seem to be spreading to Scotland and changing the way we live.

“Human capital” is another overused term to quantify the things normal people do. It’s as if HR departments feel they need some numbers to put them on a par with the finance department. I had a phone call from a company wondering why I hadn’t taken up their invitation to “get on board” with the “science” of Human Resource metrics. After a five-minute lecture from me about the difference between people and robots, they probably regretted the call!

I see one company is trying to sell robots to undertake care tasks. I am sure our long-suffering elderly care service users just can’t wait for this quality interaction.

The latest buzz is “people analytics”. Some systems are straightforwardly intrusive: Worksnaps takes repeated screenshots of workers’ computers, count their mouse-clicks and take webcam images. BetterWorks uses a Facebook-like application that depends on employees publicly posting their supposed workplace goals, and regularly issuing “cheers” and “nudges” to their colleagues.

“In the office of the future,” says the chief executive of the company responsible, “you will always know what you are doing and how fast you are doing it”.

There are now tracking apps for phones that can log the whereabouts of staff 24 hours a day. A US-based company called Humanyze (yes, really) is working with British businesses, including a high street bank and parts of the NHS. They say: “Humanyze’s badge can track physical activities in real time, capture ‘nonlinguistic social signals such as interest and excitement’ without recording actual words, locate wearers and their proximity to other wearers, and communicate with other electronic devices.”

There is a better way for those employers who recognise that their workforce consists of diverse talented individuals who want to do a good job. A study by ILM found that more than half of employees would consider leaving their job if the structure and culture of their organisation didn’t change. According to the research, lack of employee empowerment is the root cause of much dissatisfaction in the workplace.

Nearly three-quarters of staff surveyed said they wanted more freedom in their roles, but a third said their work was overly regulated, and they were forced to work within overly controlled structures.

Despite two-thirds of employees wanting to have a greater say in their everyday working lives, just a quarter said they felt their line managers fostered collaboration.

John Yates, group director at ILM, said overly authoritarian workplaces should be “a thing of the past, people today want to work for flexible, fun and friendly organisations. Organisations need to be flexible, allowing employees to pursue career ambitions and manage conflicting home life pressures as much as possible, and encourage creativity – injecting passion and new ideas into the workplace.”

Like all new technology, the robots probably won’t deliver all that they promise. In the meantime, human beings in the workplace deserve a bit more dignity and will deliver more without being turned into robots.

