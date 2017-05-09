Darren McGarvey: If you get angry, don’t be blinded by it

In an age of understandable anger and resentment, at the mercy of unfathomable complexity and conflicting ­versions of reality, it’s easy to buy into the idea that the world is spinning ­wildly out of control. All week my newsfeed has been filled with righteous indignation and recrimination as various political, ideological and sporting tribes engage in almost identical behaviour while believing themselves to be morally purer than whichever group they are condemning. If social media is to be believed then civilisation itself stands on the precipice and will be pushed into a dystopian abyss any day now.

But do you ever get the feeling, when scrolling through Facebook, that increasing numbers of people appear to be conflating their own psychological meltdowns with the end of the world? Or that most ­people haven’t been sober long enough to know what they are really angry about?

Given that it’s Mental Health Awareness Week it seems appropriate, in the context of the ­coming apocalypse, to outline why it’s important to be mindful of how intense emotional states, such as the anger or fear often provoked by news and social media, can severely impair our ability to discern and respond to what is really going on in our lives.

Take for example last week’s local elections. It bothers me when I see people, who claim to be acting in the interests of tolerance and ­compassion, resort to using the word ‘scum’ as a catch-all term for anyone who voted Conservative.

Not only is it evident that calling everyone you disagree with racist or scum is not working, but it also ­creates a false impression in the mind of the layman taking their first political steps, that everyone out there with a different opinion must be harbouring malign intentions towards them. This false belief then leads to more anger and recrimination which can often blow the issue at hand well out of proportion. After all, the Tories got into some wards with as little as 13 per cent of the vote.

But if social media was to be believed, then it was working-class mutiny; turkeys voting for Christmas, duped by pernicious mainstream media propaganda designed to keep the little people down. People appeared to be on the verge of emotional breakdowns despite the fact the real world was relatively unchanged. But on the left it’s taboo to suggest we might be overstating the scale of the problem sometimes, or that it’s often the case that our anger is misguided or unfocused.

Poor mental health is a cornerstone of social deprivation. Therefore, it should not be controversial to suggest that people who grow up in poverty have a higher chance of developing mental health ­problems. By extension, much of the activism around poverty may be affected by this as well, which is why we need to encourage mindfulness – as well as outrage – when we are attempting to engage with people in the community.

If you are still entertaining the notion that raging about everything is a long term strategy, here’s a wee list of things angry people also have to deal with: headaches, digestion problems, abdominal pain, insomnia, increased anxiety, depression, high blood pressures, skin problems such as eczema, asthma, heart attacks, strokes, addiction, obesity and stress.

One of the big areas where ­inequality expresses itself is in the varying capacity that people from different social backgrounds have to absorb and adapt to stressful ­circumstances. When you frame the world in a manner that is designed to get people angry, then you place them at a disadvantage if they are predisposed to stress – not all anger is of the same legitimate quality. In truth, some of it is useless, baseless, resentful nonsense that should be discouraged.

We have to challenge ourselves more to try and move beyond the first angry idea that comes into our heads – regardless of how many people it may recruit to our cause that day.

In 1971, when shop steward Jimmy Reid famously told his co-workers: “There will be no hooliganism. There will be no vandalism. There will be no bevvying ... because the world is watching us” then it upset quite a few folk at the time. One of the workers said: “We were all shocked when Jimmy said to us in front of a TV camera that there would be no hooliganism or bevvying because the world was watching us, which seemed to imply that we were hooligans and alcoholics to the very same world he spoke about.”

Reid risked offending a few folk to labour a higher truth: not all blame for our circumstances can be externalised and sometimes we’re our own worst enemy. Reid was warning them not to conform to stereotypes and that if they wanted to achieve their objectives they had to take responsibility for their own behaviour – as well as rallying against the system.

Given how disproportionately the poor are affected by mental health issues and the insecurity, fear and stress that often drives them, it seems short-sighted and impractical to rely solely on anger as a catalyst for action on social inequality. It’s not about telling people not to get angry, it’s about encouraging everyone to be mindful of this anger and resist identifying with every thought that emerges as a result of it. Ultimately, a sense of perspective – as well as anger – means fighting injustice with clearer heads while recognising the many things we have to be thankful for. It’s this gratitude, as opposed to merely an aggrieved sense of injustice, which becomes the cornerstone of an increased sense of wellbeing that makes changing the world much more possible.

lDarren McGarvey is also known as Loki, a Scottish rapper and social commentator @lokiscottishrap