Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey: Class laid bare over £60 fine

A funny thing happened last week. The news was dominated by the plight of couple who were challenging a court’s decision to fine them for ­taking their children out of school during term time.

What’s funny was not the story but the amount of coverage it received. On BBC News 24, it was the top story of the day and presented elsewhere, in print, online and on television, as a ­David and Goliath tale of one intrepid father’s fight against a tyrannical nanny state attempting to dictate how he should raise his own child.

The editor of the Sunday Times even appeared on BBC News ­arguing passionately, for over ten minutes, that a sensible application of the law was required in this case. By sensible, she meant that the law should be interpreted and enforced in such a way as to account for the complexities of each case as opposed to a blanket, one-size-fits-all enforcement.

I almost spat my tea out laughing.

This, after all, is the primary ­complaint of anyone who is ­convicted of a crime. People who are convicted of crimes rarely think the law has been applied fairly to them and this is as true of serial ­killers as it is of petty thieves.

The difference between most ­people who go through the court system and the Platt family is a ­matter of social standing. And to the blowhard in the comments section about to demand a definition for middle class, let me just pre-emptively say Stewart Lee.

How can I be so sure the couple, fined for insisting on taking their daughter out of school, in defiance of the rules, are middle class or affluent?

Well, I can’t. But there are a few indicators that they are. The first is the direct involvement of the Sunday Times, which didn’t just cover the story but appeared to become advocates of the couple. This was likely because of the ­story’s interest to their ABC1 readers, defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as being “from one of the three higher social and economic groups, which ­consist of people who have more education and better-paid jobs than those in other groups”.

Then there’s another, albeit, minor detail of the holiday being in ­Florida. Not Butlins, or Blackpool, but Florida. But who knows, maybe the Platts have been saving stamps at the Co-op or have taken out a massive Wonga loan. Who am I to cast such wild aspersions?

Okay, so the first red flag that they are not lower class is the fact the guy used the word ‘unfettered’, in ­public, when describing the ­discretion teachers exercise over the rules around attendance. Second, the whole thing started because he refused to pay a £60 fine. A poor person would either ignore the ­letter or agree to pay it down in weekly instalments – happy to get the court off their back.

Next, the family live in the Isle of Wight where 41 per cent of households own their home outright and a further 29 per cent own with a mortgage; in total 70 per cent of households are owned compared to 68 per cent for South East England – the UK’s most prosperous region.

The next indicator Jon ‘victim of the system’ Platt is a little too smart to be a tabloid-reading, hard-hat wearing, building site-dwelling pleb is the fact that he not only ­holidays in Florida, uses words like unfettered and lives in one of the most affluent areas of Britain, but also runs a PPI claims firm.

What escaped many people’s notice – as they squandered unconscionable attention on Jon ‘kids learn more from a holiday in ­Florida than they do in school’ Platt – was that new rule about tax credits, that stipulated should a woman need to claim in-work benefit for a third child, then she has to be able to prove the kid’s dad is a rapist.

Oddly, the media were a bit less interested in this. Which is bizarre because I can only imagine the ­discomfort if an affluent and socially-respectable couple had to endure the same kind of indignity. I mean, if a £60 fine is enough to mobilise the entire UK media to your cause – even though you broke the law – then imagine the outrage ­something akin to a rape clause would provoke if it was going to affect the unimpeachable ABC1 demographic?

The big difference between the Platts and the women subject to the rape clause, or people on benefits generally, is that one group is more likely to speak up. Not only speak up, but possess the means to make their voice heard and, crucially, for that voice to be believed or taken seriously. Political apathy is a trait often associated with the lower classes but we rarely examine why. It might have something to do with people drawing equivalences like I have just done, that appear to suggest different rules apply to different classes of people. If you have the social capital to take a local authority to court over a matter of £60, good for you, knock yourself out. But please spare us the yarn about being a victim of an unfair system, mate. Thanks.