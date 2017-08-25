Crawford Mackie: Say It With Gin is not an easy song to pin down but I can raise a toast to it at long last

There are so many ways of accessing music these days, it’s almost like turning on a tap. People still use vinyl, but there’s streaming, Itunes, Youtube etc. – you feel a bit of a dinosaur if you sheepishly go and purchase a CD.

Then there are those you hear in a show, and if you’re a singer, you might get obsessed. Must go and get words and music, you say, and do that one myself.

It happened to me when my wife and I saw the ancient musical ‘High Society’ at the esteemed Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Most people will be aware of the Grace Kelly film of 1956, but the stage show was revived on Broadway in 1998, and this seems to be the version used by the Festival Theatre. It contains the song Say It With Gin, added from a 1930s show The New Yorkers. (it’s not in the film). There’s a raunchy character called ‘uncle Willy’ (no coincidence), and his raunchiness is quickly established when he sings Say It With Gin. It’s a witty comment on the effectiveness of alcohol in the days before Viagra.

To get the words and music of any published or recorded show tune is usually straightforward. On to the fount of all knowledge, the Net, and you’ll find it somewhere. Lyrics are always there, chords a bit more difficult, full-scale music you’ll have to pay for, but not always.

However, Say it With Gin was certainly noted as part of Cole Porter’s work, but not available in fuller detail. However, I heard it at Pitlochry, so I emailed the producers there to see if they would send me the music. However, this was not possible under the terms of their hire. I had a Facebook friend, bassist Mario Caribe, who was in the Pitlochry band, so I tried him. No dice there either. I was intrigued – this was a Cole Porter song, after all, by the greatest lyricist of them all, with 991 titles to his name.

Next step was the peerless Michael Feinstein, American singer, pianist, and most importantly popular song archivist, to see if he could help. He starred recently in Friday Night Is Music Night on BBC Radio 2 with the BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Big Band - a wonderful show. His staff member Sue in his US office was actually most helpful – did not have it herself, but mentioned it was unpublished, and probably in a vault in New York with other unpublished Porter. Amazingly, a large proportion of his work is unpublished.

Michael Feinstein’s office passed me on to yet another organisation, Hollywood Music.com, with the comment: “If they don’t have it, it probably doesn’t exist.” Things went quiet for a while, and then they got in touch. “You can have it for eight dollars”. Now I own a copy of a hand-written Say It With Gin, here in Edinburgh, which they tell me is quite a centre of gin production. It runs to eight pages, but the melody part is quite short, though of good quality, else I wouldn’t have noticed it at Pitlochry.

Will I sing it somewhere? They will not be able to stop me.

Crawford Mackie is an Edinburgh based journalist, publicist and singer.