Comment: Indyref2 now dictates Scottish voting behaviour

The Tories are firmly positioned as the main opposition to indyref2, finds Alex Orr.

The dust has now begun to settle after the council elections and the horse-trading as to who will run the new administrations is well underway.The SNP were clear winners on the day, with more councillors – 431 – which makes them the largest party in half of Scotland’s councils. The Tories scored big, making significant gains and increasing their number by 164 in 2012 to 276 councillors. Labour slipped back badly, losing 133 councillors to leave them with 262.

When it comes to numbers, there have been boundary changes which mean that some comparisons are made with “notional” outcomes in 2012, the last time these councils were contested.

On that count, the SNP performed at the lower level of expectations and are notionally down by a fractional seven seats.

However in terms of absolute numbers, the SNP have ended up with more councillors than in 2012. It is also the largest party in Scotland’s four largest cities.

The Conservatives registered gains pretty well everywhere, more than doubling their number of councillors. and are the largest party in six councils, without taking charge of any.

Indeed, Scotland is now No Overall Control territory - with the exception of the Highlands and Islands where the Independents hold sway.

You knew it was going to be a good day for Ruth Davidson’s Labourparty when they picked up a council seat in Gordon Brown’s backyard of Cowdenbeath and other previous no-go areas such as the Highlands, where they won seats for the first-time in 22 years, and Glasgow, where they picked up seven seats, including in Shettleston, one of Scotland’s most deprived communities.

The Liberal Democrats mostly held steady - although, sometimes, that was from a decidedly low existing base – while the Greens added seats.

The results further reinforce the fact that it is the independence question that dictates Scottish voting behaviour, with every election now seen through the prism of the constitutional question.

Ms Davidson led a campaign that was unashamedly about stopping the SNP’s drive for a referendum rather than about local issues. It was inevitable given this position that it was the Conservatives who were set to make strong gains, at the expense of both the SNP and to an even greater extent the Labour Party.

The Tories are now firmly positioned as the main opposition to a second independence referendum.

It is inevitable that these voting patterns will dominate the General Election,

Until it is off the table every future election in Scotland will be dominated by the constitutional question - the very situation those who voted Conservative wanted to avoid.

Alex Orr is managing director, Orbit Communications, based in Edinburgh.