Colin West: Barley supply is becoming increasingly uncertain and we must take some major steps quickly

There can be little dispute that barley is indispensable to the UK economy.

It is worth an estimated £800 million to the UK economy and its value is into the billions if we take into consideration the wider supply chain.

It is our oldest living crop, as well as a vital food source and a key ingredient within many industry sectors, including malting, brewing and whisky.

Barley also holds the potential to be a part of many new and innovative areas within the health, chemical and energy sectors.

The future of the barley supply chain is becoming increasingly uncertain, however, because of factors such as climate change, worldwide demand, evolving pest and disease risks as well as agronomic pressures. Doing nothing is not an option.

We will be left without a long-term plan for climate change, pest and diseases and risk mitigation for a key UK crop.

With this in mind, we need to ensure that the UK has access to a world class, vibrant barley research community.

Barley needs to become more productive with an increase in the development of better quality strains and less, lower value barley ending up as animal feed.

It needs to be more resilient to pests and disease and it needs to be able to tackle the challenges of climate change. Above all else it needs to be able to help the world feed itself.

The knock-on effects of achieving this will mean farmers become more productive and sustainable, industry would be able to grow further and as a result jobs will be created.

This is what the International Barley Hub (IBH) aims to achieve, and has already been making inroads in doing so.

The Dundee-based hub is made up of a partnership between the James Hutton Institute and other key research organisations, and is the only centre of expertise dedicated to barley research.

An example of the developments brought about by barley scientists is the unravelling of the barley genome. A genome sequence of a crop reveals detailed information on the location, structure and function of its genes which will assist breeders to develop more resilient varieties.

Recent advances in sequencing and computational technology have finally allowed scientists at the IBH, working along with partners across the world, to sequence the genome of barley.

Its genome is almost two times larger than the human genome and is made up of 80 per cent highly complex repeat structures, and access to it streamlines efforts to improve barley production, especially against environmental conditions such as drought and extreme heat, as well as pest and diseases.

Similarly, IBH researchers have shed light into the genetic secrets of Golden Promise, a popular variety in the 1970s and 1980s, in a drive to breed its favourable traits, such as short height, high yields and early maturity, into current varieties.

When fully operational, it is envisaged that the IBH will offer a globally unrivalled research and industry support facility; an expanded research programme operating across a broad spectrum; enhanced industry-related and applied research; state-of-the-art capital research equipment on site and at industry partners; and a supporting skills and knowledge programme.

The IBH is a key initiative under consideration as part of the Tay Cities Deal, a partnership between local, Scottish and UK governments and the private, academic and voluntary sectors which seeks to create a smarter and fairer Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross.

It is encouraging to see that barley researchers, growers, processors and producers are all supporting the creation of the IBH.

They have recognised the need for collaboration to overcome some of the challenges faced across the barley sector, and the potential to develop the crop beyond current patterns of cultivation and use.

Only by working together and ensuring proper support will we be able to advance barley science way beyond where it is today, guaranteeing the future of a key crop for Scotland and the UK.

Colin West is the chairman of the International Barley Hub, an initiative aiming to create a Dundee-based world leading centre to translate excellence in barley research and innovation into economic, social and environmental benefits. For more information visit www.barleyhub.org.