Colin Valentine: I’ll raise a glass to any politicians who take pressure off struggling pubs

I have been writing about beer and pubs in The Scotsman for a number of years now and I am always willing to welcome new people who wish to speak out in favour of our publicans and brewers to the fold.

For this reason, when I found out that a former senior minister in the Scottish Government would be writing in The Scotsman, and that their first article would be about pubs, I was intrigued – last orders for a struggling pub can be a blow to the heart of a local community (2 Feb, 2017).

The topics covered, in respect of the pressures that publicans face in this day and age were, and still are, the responsibility of the Scottish Government. This former senior minister could have exerted ­considerable influence whilst in power to rectify the situations ­covered in the article, yet it is only now, having retired at last year’s election, that they are speaking out – I wonder why?

Business rates for on-trade licensed premises are nothing less than a tax on success and entrepreneurship and have been for more than half a century. Every other business in Scotland and, for that matter, the rest of the United Kingdom, is rated on its square footage, with its turnover an irrelevance. A pub’s rateable value is, however, based not only on the square footage, but also its turnover. Not the profitability of the pub, mind you, but the turnover. It is for this reason, and this reason alone, that publicans, who account for 0.5 per cent of the UK’s turnover, account for 2.8 per cent of the business rates paid. That is unfair and I welcome the support of anyone who wishes to see this imbalance redressed – but it seems a bit rich for it to come from someone who could have made a difference when they were in ­government but, instead, chose to sit on their hands.

CAMRA have called on the ­Westminster government to investigate this anomaly, to ­provide fairness, not favours, for hard-pressed publicans in England and we are calling on the Scottish ­Government to do the same for ­publicans here.

High business rates also have a negative effect on pubs that have satellite sports on the television, in that the providers base their fees, not on the service they supply, but the pub’s rateable value. It’s a bit like charging different prices to domestic consumers based on how many bedrooms their house has.The drink-driving limit was also referred to and, let’s be clear here, no right-thinking person condones drink-driving, but it struck me at the time that the drink-driving limit was reduced for political reasons. Why do I say that? Well, the ­somewhat throwaway line from the former minister’s article “the trade does have a point though when it argues for the availability of a lower penalty for a breach of the law just over the new limit” does give a clue.

The drink-driving limit, which is within the purview of the Scottish Government, was reduced in the sure and certain knowledge that the penalties for drink-driving are reserved to Westminster. We are in the somewhat odd situation of ­having European drink-driving limits, where the penalties are tapered, but United Kingdom ­penalties, where you are banned if you are over the reduced limit. This isn’t mentioned in the article, which ­suggests there is some selective memory loss there. One thing that we can agree on, however, is the malign influence of cheap supermarket hooch and the fact that a lot of, if not most, alcohol-related ­violence and disorder does not occur in the vicinity of pubs and clubs, but in parks and homes, as people load up in the supermarket on whatever this week’s cheap ­alcohol deal is and then feel obliged to drink it all that week before heading back to the supermarket to repeat the process. Yet pubs still get blamed for whatever problems ­people in this country might have with alcohol, while supermarkets seem to get off scot-free. In fact, the reality is a mirror image of this. Well-run community pubs are part of the solution for any issues this country may have with alcohol and the aforesaid cheap supermarket hooch is almost entirely responsible. What can the Scottish Government do? To start with, they can make business rates fair and then they can look at fostering a business environment where entrepreneurs are encouraged to expand their businesses and ­create jobs, not crippled by taxes and demonised.

Colin Valentine is national chairman, Campaign for Real Ale