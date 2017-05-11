Cliff Hague: Planning practices need new build

How accountable are our councillors to their electorate?

Last week some 2.3 million Scots opted not to vote in the elections for the 32 local authorities. An unknown number of people eligible to vote, but not registered, needs to be added. While the proportion of voters going to the polls was up on the figure for the equivalent 2012 ballots, it still fell short of 50 per cent.

It appears that most of us do not feel that voting in a local government election is going to make much difference. However we cast our preferences, it seems that the bins will still not be emptied on time, the endemic housing crisis will continue, police will be invisible except when there is a major emergency, schools will remain much as they are and developers will be able to do pretty much as they like with the places where we live.

This crisis of local democracy is neither new nor uniquely Scottish. Nor can it be attributed to a single cause. Scotland’s local authorities cover geographically extensive areas, and so are much more remote from many voters than their continental or American equivalents.

They are hugely dependent on funding from Holyrood. The local dimension of the latest election was hijacked by the contest over independence and #indyref2. All these factors have drained local level politics of their vitality, while the proportional representation system more or less ensures that any significant local decisions will be bargained over out of public view, as parties negotiate coalition agreements.

While local councils have lost powers over the years to central government, quangos or the private sector, planning remains a local responsibility. Yet councillors have scant accountability to their electorate over planning decisions. Planning is deemed to be a “quasi-judicial” function. Therefore, when sitting on a planning committee, councillors are expected to approach each application with an open mind, and to reach a decision within a prescribed set of “material considerations”.

Thus, in Edinburgh’s local elections, candidates could not express their views on the proposals to build a hotel to surround the Royal High School on Calton Hill. Nor, if they are lobbied by constituents before the application comes to the planning committee, will they be able to commit themselves either way.

Over 3,000 people have objected to the application to build the hotel, but they had no way of knowing whether candidates seeking their votes in the local elections shared their concern. Nor, unless things change, will they know officially which way their representatives vote on this – or any other – planning application that comes before Edinburgh’s planning committee. Quite simply who voted for what is not systematically recorded and published on the council’s website.

These circumstances beg the question of whether councillors are still the best people to decide on local planning matters. Their legitimacy for the role is that they are our elected representatives. Is it time to change practices – or to think of new ways for citizens to decide on what is developed in their town?

Cliff Hague is an emeritus professor of Planning and Spatial Development at Heriot-Watt University and the chair of the Cockburn Association