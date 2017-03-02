Clark Cross: Drunk, foreign, tattooed? Pay for NHS treatment

The NHS is the best free health service in the world. Now it is time for politicians of all parties to ­actually do something to help the NHS instead of talking and putting the blame on “an aging population”.

There are pressures on A&E caused by those who drink to excess. These people should be charged £200 a visit and this would then reduce the alcohol problem and the pressure on A&E.

Drunk tanks were suggested by the Royal College of Nursing over two years ago since drunks are responsible for a third of A&E attendances, rising to 40 per cent at weekends. As RCN said “getting intoxicated is no accident”. Politicians, as usual, did nothing. There are those who pay privately for cosmetic treatments such as pout lips and breast implants but when things go wrong turn to the NHS.

Then there are those who want the NHS to remove their tattoos. These are self-inflicted problems so they should be charged. The NHS should ask for payment before any ­procedures are carried out.

The NHS is the best free service in the world and the world wants to take advantage. Those without funds should have their passport withheld, their ­consulate advised and they could then ­settle up. Diplomatic incident? Who cares?

Foreign visitors should all have valid health ­insurance policies to present at ­Customs or be turned away at airlines’ expense. British nationals should have a card with their National Insurance number as evidence of their right to treatment.

Europeans working in this ­country have National Insurance numbers but the cost of medical treatment should be ­recovered from the EU.

The UK pays out more to the EU than the EU does to Britain and it is suggested that our NHS checks are not as efficient as they should be.

A major problem the NHS has is a shortage of nurses and doctors and the easy way out is to employ foreign staff. This is unethical since it takes these professionals from countries in desperate need.

Nurses and doctors in training should be funded or partially-funded by the taxpayer in return for a legally-binding agreement that they will work in the NHS for a period of five years and if they leave then they would repay the appropriate ­portion of the costs.

Where would money to help the NHS come from? There are ­proven wastes in the public sector and there needs to be a cap on salaries for those in government employment including quangos and the civil service. Redundancy payments must be capped.

Fewer highly-paid Scottish and Westminster spin doctors would be a start. Stop legal aid being given to foreign criminals wishing to avoid deportation including those with dual citizenship, who should have their British citizenship annulled. Reduce foreign aid.

These suggestions may not cure all the ills of the NHS but it is a start.

Clark Cross is a former chartered accountant. He lives in Linlithgow.