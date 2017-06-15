Calum Henderson: We can still learn much from works of Orwell

George Orwell is one of the greatest writers in English history, but one who is often misunderstood. Although his short novels and essays changed the way politics is discussed, he is often quoted carelessly by people with whom he’d having nothing in common politically.

Rightly remembered today for his prescience, Orwell is nonetheless a complex figure who must often be defended from his admirers.

For instance, it is little remembered today just how poorly he thought of his most famous work, Nineteen Eighty-Four. Its early drafts were wooden and nonsensical, he complained, worrying if it would ever be finished.

The critics were lukewarm as well, failing to appreciate that Orwell, penniless and slowly dying of tuberculosis, had decamped to the remote Scottish island of Jura to do what he worried was impossible, and finish the manuscript. His tireless battering of an old typewriter in a draughty farmhouse was punctuated only by occasional breaks in which he stood outside, baffled at how much it seemed to rain.

George Orwell chose Scotland not for its weather but for remoteness, but made sure he wouldn’t have to meet any actual Scots. He disliked them – us – intensely, never growing out of his stereotypical view that they - we - were a crew of whisky-swilling louts, decked out in tartan and forever moaning about the English.

But what mattered about Orwell was that he was capable of educating himself out of such prejudices, and of putting himself in the shoes of those he detested. What little he wrote about Scotland is interesting nonetheless, for even in the 1940s he recognised the potential power of the then-embryonic Scottish National Party, and that the Scots ‘had a case’ against England and for self-government, providing they wanted to make it.

In Scotland today, however, Orwell is more often cited for his doom-laden warnings against nationalism and all other clan-like attitudes which reek too much of whisky and resentment.

The newly-emboldened Ruth Davidson is fond of quoting his warnings in order to attack the SNP, now unrecognisable since the days of Orwell, without appreciating that although he was suspicious of such movements, he despised Toryism every bit as thoroughly.

In any case, she was drawing the wrong lesson from his writings, as Orwell was fighting against nationalism that could invade your country and send you to a death camp. Whatever you feel about the state of modern Scotland, its politics remain non-violent and democratic, something nobody wants to change.

Orwell no more predicted Scottish nationalism than Robert Burns foresaw Brexit. Instead, he simply recognised what was then obvious, even if few others could see it.

Yet today’s Scotland, with its often fractious politics, can still learn from him. Orwell should be considered not for what he thought, but how he thought. In other words, grow out of the caricatures and treat your opponents with some respect,

Calum Henderson is a student at Strathclyde University. He is from Milngavie, near Glasgow.