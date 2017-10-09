Brian Monteith: Political survival put before defeating fuel poverty

The SNP has chosen for the party to survive rather than for us to thrive, but the decision could backfire says Brian Monteith

There comes a point in the life of governments when a choice is made that, although not immediately apparent, is the turning point after which it is later possible to see it led to successful re-election or an ignominious defeat. It might be a cabinet reshuffle that provides a fresh sense of purpose and direction, such as when Margaret Thatcher sacked internal critics like Ian Gilmour and brought in Norman Tebbit and Nigel Lawson; or it might be a policy that proves to be of great benefit, such as Gordon Brown’s invention of five economic tests the UK had to meet before we could join the Euro.

Last week the Scottish Government took a decision that has the potential to make or break its re-election hopes in 2021 when it announced it would continue with its moratorium on exploring for and producing unconventional gas (fracking) in Scotland. At first glance it may seem an entirely predictable and unimportant decision, but it tells us a great deal about the nature of Nicola Sturgeon’s minority government since she lost her overall majority in May last year.

No matter what politicians say, be it a rallying cry for independence, a stout defence of the Union or prioritising education over, say, health or housing, the issue that is most often at the heart of any successful campaign is the economy. Politicians that ignore the fears or aspirations voters have for how economic fortunes will affect them do so at their peril. There can be little doubt that Theresa May’s failure to promote the relative health of the UK economy under the Conservatives (especially in terms of high employment levels) or highlight the risk to economic welfare that the policies of Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonell presented, cost her the overall majority she enjoyed previously.

In deciding to forego the wide economic benefits to Scotland that successful fracking of shale gas could undoubtedly have brought, the Scottish Government has demonstrated two things; firstly that it puts alarmist scaremongering about man-made climate change ahead of helping the economic prosperity of Scots, and especially poor Scots. Secondly, it would rather Scots who are suffering from fuel poverty and unemployment continue to do so rather than seek the support of Conservative MSPs at Holyrood to achieve a majority in favour of fracking.

Those are strong charges to make, but the evidence supports my reasoning. Here are just seven reasons it would have made economic, moral and political sense for the SNP government to allow fracking in Scotland.

The Scottish Government commissioned not just one but six reports to provide reasoned evidence that would better inform its decision on fracking. Every one, bar none, gave qualified approval for fracking to go ahead so long as certain procedures and conditions about health and safety, none of which were insurmountable, were met by industry.

We know, because unconventional gas is being imported into Grangemouth on huge Chinese-built tankers, that there are significant cost savings to be had for Scottish industry and those among our population that rely upon gas for heating.Those savings are the only reason that Grangemouth petrochemical plant has not closed and could be of benefit to other industries in Scotland.

We know also that there was a possibility that a new car manufacturing plant could have been established around Grangemouth, were the fracked gas to be available to make it economically attractive. That opportunity has been passed over by the Scottish Government.

It has been argued that Scotland’s geology is different from those areas where fracking has taken place successfully, making it unlikely that unconventional gas could be extracted. By not allowing engineers to test for fracking we shall not know if this is true or not – if it is true and no economic return is available from fracking then the deposits would not be exploited – so what does the Scottish Government have to fear?

It is true that, like any other, using fracked gas puts carbon into our atmosphere, but what are those who rely upon gas for heating to do? Are they meant to freeze? No, instead Scotland will import the gas that has been extracted elsewhere (at present from the United States) creating a higher carbon footprint than if we used our own. Surely it would have been better to seek to benefit from the employment and tax revenues that fracked gas extraction in Scotland could bring than to import it from overseas?

It is also true that the Scottish Government held a public consultation and the overwhelming responses were for a ban, but we all know how these exercises can be manipulated by NGOs and also how governments can choose to ignore consultations when it suits them. The Scottish Government claims it is acting in the interests of communities, but it has also ridden roughshod over communities and local councils that have objected to wind farms, including areas of outstanding natural beauty. Why the difference in approach? If local community consent for fracking could not be obtained, why the need for a national ban?

We also have the absurdity of a nationalist party that wishes Scotland to be independent preventing the development of a new industry that could make the country self-sufficient in gas, so that in future we will import fracked gas from England, where the process will take place. Scotland, the part of the UK with the greatest skills and knowledge base in oil and gas exploration, is foregoing the opportunity of over 3,000 new jobs and developing a technological lead that would be a strong earner for the economy.

This fracking ban has to be seen in the economic context of Scotland’s economic growth being at only 0.1 per cent or lower in five of the last six quarters. Being the leader of a minority government, Nicola Sturgeon must seek support from other parties such as the Greens, but only the Scottish Conservatives back the economic and poverty-relieving benefits of fracking.

Having demonised “the Toaries” for so long, the SNP cannot afford to let Labour say it has got into bed with them.

Fracking represented an opportunity to reboot the Scottish economy through lower energy costs – but the SNP has chosen for it to survive rather than for us to thrive. The Scottish Government has chosen hypocrisy and poverty over science, jobs and wealth creation – and in 2021 the decision may just come back to haunt it.

Brian Monteith is editor of ThinkScotland.org