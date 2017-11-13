Brian Monteith: Is this best of times or worst of times for Theresa?

In a week when the political developments for Theresa May looked like they could not get any worse, a chink of light has appeared that might give her the fortitude to persevere and call the bluff of her many opponents.

May faces not just the predictable and self-serving attacks of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, but a whispering campaign from Tories who either harbour their own personal designs on power or simply wish to derail the Brexit process.

What has stopped the rumblings of Tory backbench discontent growing into a visible clamour that would force a party leadership contest has been the lack of an obvious candidate to replace her. Boris Johnson continues to provide ammunition for his own critics to make his ambitions on leadership appear preposterous, while the possibility of turning to Sir Michael “safe pair of hands” Fallon as a stop- gap was ruled out immediately the Defence Secretary’s wandering hands were found to be anything but safe and he had to resign.

With Fallon’s departure now followed by the further resignation of International Aid Secretary Priti Patel, observers might think that May should be on the ropes – but she is far from it. With admirable loyalty David Davis keeps kicking any suggestion that he might be a temporary Prime Minister into touch while the talking-up of Home Secretary Amber Rudd makes no practical sense when her constituency majority was reduced to only 346 in June.

While some of her colleagues are practicing treachery the premier appears to be benefitting from taking a strong approach with those that are causing her embarrassment or the constant sniping from across the Channel. The latest public polling shows the Conservatives ahead of Labour and the personal ratings of Theresa May are now ahead of Jeremy Corbyn again for the first time since the general election.

I expect the embattled Prime Minister is attracting a degree of public sympathy in having to deal with problems not of her making caused by her hapless colleagues. .

Meanwhile, the all-to-obvious strategy of the EU leadership dragging out the Brexit negotiations so that the British public loses its nerve and the government collapses has not yet worked. Demanding a ransom payment of over £50bn is only likely to stiffen the resolve of British people and convince many that they were right to vote to leave in the first place.

Likewise the behaviour of Nick Clegg, Tony Blair, Ken Clarke and the lords Adonis and Heseltine in seeking to reverse the referendum result – including having meetings in Brussels – is only likely to rally support behind Theresa May. Their case is not helped by the continuing good news about the economy since the referendum, which can be felt on the ground.

Let me remind readers the Treasury, under the direction of then Chancellor George Osborne, published dire warnings about what would happen immediately on voting to leave. These included an immediate reversal in econom­ic growth causing a recession and widespread unemployment, requiring an emergency budget in response.

Instead, the economy has not declined by the predicted 3.6 per cent but “despite Brexit” has grown every quarter and is now 2.5 per cent larger than it was before the referendum. That’s a difference of 6.1 per cent from what the Treasury assured voters would happen, equivalent to £135bn more output than its estimate and worth just over £2,000 each for every man woman and child in the UK.

On employment the Treasury forecast a loss of half a million jobs within a year of the vote but “despite Brexit” over the 500 days since last June those in employment have risen by 317,000 – or 634 new jobs for every day since we voted to leave the EU. As Scottish economist Ewen Stewart has pointed out, the spread and nature of these jobs is impressive, with 96,000 more working in IT, 88,000 more in healthcare, 61,000 more in construction, 16,000 more in agriculture, and 114,000 more in hospitality.

Claims that the jobs are mostly part-time and zero hours contracts or that incomes are not growing are either false or misleading. For instance, real disposable income, which is growing, covers the earnings of the self employed – a hugely important and growing sector – that are not included in the “average weekly earnings survey” that critics turn to when arguing that earnings are not keeping pace with inflation.

The result has been much better than expected income tax revenues (up 5.4 per cent on last year) and a consequential reduction in borrowing. So long as the economy continues to improve the Prime Minister is likely to have the benefits of a fair political wind – the real threat comes from the impact of the budget and how markets might respond to Brexit negotiations collapsing.

The talk of preparing for “no deal” is not only sensible from a negotiating point of view (in that it shows the EU we are serious about turning a bad deal down) but it also helps get into the minds of businesses that they need to be prepared for such an eventuality being announced in December. Some Brexiteers say the UK should just walk away now and let the EU sweat so that they have to come to the table with a trade deal. While I find that approach attractive and in normal circumstances believe it could work, these are not normal times. The government has a slim working majority and the Tories are riven with splits. Within her parliamentary party Theresa May has to be seen to be trying to strike a fair deal if she is to keep everyone pulling in roughly the same direction.

So it is likely that a great deal now hangs on how well the Chancellor’s budget works out. If the public and Tory backbenchers feel good then the pressure on the Prime Minister should subside – but if not, then for Theresa May the best of times could indeed become the worst of times.

l Brian Monteith is a director of Global Britain