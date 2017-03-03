Bill Nicol: Decisions on future of children’s learning seek to create solid foundation for our society

The Scottish Government’s current review of governance, “Empowering Teachers, Parents and Communities”, assumed from the outset that it “must empower teachers to make the best decisions for children and young people”.

The consultation went on to say “decisions about children’s learning and school life should be taken within schools themselves, supported by parents and local communities”. It emphasised that evidence shows co-operation and collaboration drives improvement. But, above all, the review has indicated the Government’s “willingness to consider and question how each part of the education system supports the vision for excellence and equity”. The Hometown Foundation, a Scottish registered charity with a strong focus on education, welcomes and fully supports the fundamental review and reform of education in Scotland, on the basis that some urgency is applied with practical action on the ground.

Teacher at work

For some time, the charity has recognised that there is significant scope to improve the education system, by clarifying accountability and responsibility, introducing greater innovation and diversity and, by empowering schools to drive up attainment levels. In recognition of Scotland’s slipping standards, the Foundation began to consult with concerned parents and teacher groups more than three years ago, developing solutions to address some basic failings of the present system. Detailed business plans for pilot autonomous schools were developed and submitted to the Scottish Government and discussions have been ongoing for nearly two years.

To date, five detailed and costed business plans for new autonomous schools have been prepared.

The Foundation has been working with the Parent Group of St Joseph’s Primary School in Milngavie since the early part of 2015. Its proposition integrates academic, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement. The intention is to establish the school as the anchor for a community hub.

The charity is also working closely with Al-Qalam Academy, to advance a proposal for a Community led “all through” school in Glasgow for the Muslim and non-Muslim community alike. This low-cost private primary school has been running successfully since 2010. so it provides a solid foundation to build a community led, state-funded, primary and secondary school in the Glasgow area.

The vision is to achieve high pupil attainment levels, linking talent with the relevant industry sectors in high school. A variety of bespoke methods will be deployed at the new school, such as extending and enhancing the Scottish Curriculum Framework using methodologies that can advance pupils learning experiences and pupil tracking.

A business plan has also been prepared in partnership with the Aberdeen Green School in Maryculter, now in its third year of operation. The school adopts a holistic approach with its students and places a priority on the social and emotional wellbeing of each pupil. Innovations at the school include flexible, personalised project-based learning, self-management and the promotion of interpersonal skills.

Others include a Steiner Community school proposition and what is currently a confidential proposal for a secondary school in an area of multiple-deprivation, sharing similar principles with Jim McColl’s Newlands Junior School in Glasgow, assisting 14-19 year-olds with top up education and vocational training. The school provides an exemplar of how the Scottish education system could cater better for young people who are disengaged from their current secondary school education. It will become a centre of excellence, ensuring pupils reach their potential in learning, work and life, enriching their local and wider communities.

In order to advance and share good practice across the emerging autonomous schools, a support framework has been developed to facilitate collaboration and innovation. This low-cost platform will also take on shared functions, such as employer responsibility, finance, commissioning and IT, allowing teachers and heads to focus on what they do best – teach.

In Scotland, we remain encouraged that the Scottish Government ‘has an open mind’ on autonomous schools and we look forward to some traction on the submitted plans.

Bill Nicol, Director, Hometown Foundation, Mechanics Workshop, New Lanark.