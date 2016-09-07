Bill Jamieson: Good economic news just don’t shoot the messenger

An improved outlook for both farming and manufacturing are meat and drink to the economy, writes Bill Jamieson

Today I bring hopeful news. I do so with trepidation, for there is proud Scottish tradition of greeting hope with a hail of machine gun bullets. In the few minutes left to me and with blindfold removed let me lighten the grim features of the firing squad.

It’s not about the First Minister’s £500 million fund to help Scottish businesses – though it should certainly cheer Scottish businesses to know that some of the money taken from them is being returned. And it will certainly lift the spirits of small businesses to know the Business Bonus Scheme is being expanded to reach 100,000 premises. It always lifts morale to hear the scythe of business rates may not now swipe quite so low.

No, I’m talking here about grassroots hope, and from two sectors where it has been routinely scarce: farming and manufacturing.

Now, in the normal way of things if you ask a farmer for good news, be braced for a trailerful of woes. But this looks less true today.

This week the authoritative Bank of Scotland annual survey of the food and drink sector shows an uplift in business confidence and growth expectations compared with 12 months ago – and in marked contrast to the troubled mood of much of Scotland’s economy today.

And this matters because our food and drink sector is a bigger contributor to our economic well-being than most realise. It employs around 34,000 people, accounts for 19 per cent of all Scottish manufacturing jobs, and it looks set to create more than 14,000 net roles over the next five years.

The survey strongly suggests that the sector will be able to build on the momentum of recent years, with total food and drink exports now at £5.1 billion. It finds that across the sector, firms expect to increase their turnover by an average of 24 per cent over the next five years.

Now, it is not all sunshine and roses. The Brexit referendum result has left big uncertainties about the sector’s future trading relationship with the EU. Complexity of logistics is cited as the biggest factor stopping firms from seeking out new international customers. And the fall in sterling has already brought higher prices for imported goods and raw materials.

But amid these worries, half of all firms said the referendum result had caused them to raise their business growth estimates. They plan to invest an average of 56 per cent of their current annual turnover over the next five years, significantly higher than the 40 per cent figure last year.

Taking advantage of the good reputation of Scottish produce in international markets scores particularly highly. And with growing consumer interest in locally sourced products, organic foods and awareness of ingredients, sector spending on origin and traceability is set to rise with 71 per cent of large firms saying they intend to pursue this.

Bank of Scotland’s Jane Clark-Hutchison said: “2016 has brought uncertainties, so we are pleased that our survey shows that Scottish food and drink firms expect to grow, invest, recruit and innovate over the next few years.

“They believe in the quality of their produce and skills of their staff, and are confident enough to invest in taking their goods to new markets across the globe.”

A flash in the pan? One good year amid mediocre ones? Separate official figures out this week show gross value added in the sector in 2014 rose 5.1 per cent to stand at £5.3bn over the previous year, and making good progress towards its 2017 turnover target of £16.5bn. In fact, food manufacturing in Scotland increased at nearly twice the rate of the UK average over the six-year 2008-14 period, scoring a rise of 43 per cent.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “The sector continues to be one of our most successful and that success shows no sign of slowing down.”

Hope has long been in short supply in manufacturing. Earnest handwringing surrounds any mention of the sector. Evidence abounds of long-term decline – and the future looks hardly more cheerful.

But look under that black cloud of gloom and there is much to be positive about. The sector has many successful companies pushing the frontiers of advanced technology, improving productivity and investing ahead.

Some of the best will be on show at today’s Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service (SMAS) conference, set to attract some 400 business leaders from manufacturing companies across Scotland.

It’s easy to despair. Forty years ago the sector represented around 40 per cent of the economy and around 30 per cent of all employment. Today, it accounts for just 12 per cent of the economy and only 9 per cent of jobs – around 190,000 people.

But this is to overlook the huge changes in the composition of manufacturing and changes to the very definition of the sector. SMAS director Nick Shields explains: “It’s a broad church accommodating industries from chemicals to food and drink, textiles and shipbuilding – and is at the heart of a high-skills, high-wage economy with earnings in the manufacturing sector 30 per cent higher than average.”

The traditional idea of a stand­alone engineering business banging out widgets has long gone. Customers are increasingly looking not only for high ­value-added product but also continuous servicing and technical and communications updates in an ever more digital world. And it is this high-value servicing and supply that has greatly expanded our traditional understanding of a manufacturing business.

Among the companies being supported by the Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) is a Scottish SME working on cranial implants. By using 3-D imagery it was able to suggest improvements to the metal plate which had the effect of cutting a six- to eight-week stay in hospital to a matter of days. This has brought benefits all round – for the company in improved productivity, for the NHS, and not least for the patient.

But the sector continually needs a strong flow of investment spending both to compete on the world stage and, as the conference intends to explore, game-changing productivity improvements. Shields estimates that it needs an additional £6.5bn of capital spend to put us in the top quarter of OECD countries.

But now come uncertainties over Brexit. Recent signals from engineering have been downbeat. But one major plus point for the sector is the fall in sterling which should make Scottish exports that much more competitive.

And latest survey results from the UK manufacturing sector last week sprang a major and welcome surprise. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index surged back up to a ten-month high of 53.3 in August, with improvement across the board following July’s weakness. And new orders strengthened markedly in August, helped by export orders jumping to a 26-month high.

Amid all the apprehension here is news from two sectors that have had much to worry about. For there is also – whisper it softly – an element common to both: hope. And with that we can beat the blindfold and the bullets.