Andrew Stephenson: Banish the burgers and make a splash instead with the ‘Jump In’ challenge

Now many of us dream about lounging around on a golden sandy beach and maybe even daring to splash about in the waves of a crystal blue sea, only to be rudely brought back to reality by the near constant drizzle that is summer in Scotland.

For those of us living and working in Edinburgh though we’re lucky to have the choice of many superb swimming pools in which we can, in a roundabout way, live out part of this daydream. Being able to pop on swimming shorts or a costume and jump into the pool is a fantastic way to get away from it all, even if it is only for half an hour.

The escapism provided by swimming is however not the only health and wellbeing benefits that swimming gives you, there are plenty of others.

Swimming is one of the best forms of exercise around. One hour of swimming will burn the same number of calories that are found in many weekend treats, such as a Big Mac.

It makes you feel great too due to the release of endorphins in your brain that exercise creates, which when coupled with a breathing technique that is similar to one used in yoga, helps create a sense of relaxation. It also builds muscle strength without putting too much pressure on your joints, which is a terrific way to get stronger whilst avoiding injury. I work for Edinburgh Leisure as a Swimming Teacher and a Funding Officer but before this I still enjoyed using the wide range of pools open to the public based in communities across Edinburgh, from a triple Commonwealth Games venue to our five charming Victorian pools, which have been modernised to meet the fitness needs of today’s customers.

For those who need some motivation to grab their costumes and get in the pool, Edinburgh Leisure has the perfect opportunity. We’re launching our first ever public fundraising challenge, ‘The Jump In Swim Challenge’. This will see the Edinburgh public crawling, stroking or paddling their way to 5 or 10km in Edinburgh Leisure swimming pools over the month of September, whilst raising vital funds to give every child in Edinburgh the chance to swim.

Every penny raised through this event will fund the continuation of Edinburgh Leisure’s ‘Jump In’ project, which works with local authority nursery schools situated in areas of deprivation. Children get a free block of swimming lessons and the chance to go swimming with their family for just £1. This is followed by six months’ discounted lessons, giving parents an affordable way for their child to become a more confident swimmer.

Since the ‘Jump In’ project started in 2012, it has taught around 1500 nursery school children affected by poverty to swim, embedding crucial life skills that keep children safe around water by improving their water confidence and swimming ability.

At Edinburgh Leisure, we firmly believe that every child should have the chance to learn to swim as it is a big part of growing up that every child should get the chance to do. Yet for some families, it’s just not an option, with budgets stretched and where just putting food on the table, is a struggle.

One in five children in Edinburgh live in poverty and often miss out on swimming lessons and fun at the pool. This means they are less likely to be able to swim, putting them at greater risk of drowning. The decline in children’s swimming ability is linked to an eight percent decline in the number of people swimming recreationally (Sports England), especially families. As well as the negative impact on a child’s ability to swim and their water confidence, children who never get the opportunity to learn to swim are less likely to be physically active throughout their life, increasing their likelihood of major illnesses by up to 50 per cent and early death by up to 30 per cent. As a charity, Edinburgh Leisure relies on funding from trusts, companies and individuals to keep this project going. Without the support of the public, this project will unfortunately not be able to continue.

If you have had a great experience of swimming and believe that all children should get the opportunity to learn to swim and would like to get involved, pick up one of our leaflets in one of Edinburgh Leisure’s many venues or visit: www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/jumpinswimchallenge to find out more.

Andrew Stephenson is Funding Officer at Edinburgh Leisure