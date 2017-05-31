Andrew Morrison: Remote working gets rid of the daily drudge and can help business to grow rapidly

I never set out to be an entrepreneur. I thought they were people who invented things and built a business from their creativity.

And yet, it seems that I am, after all, an entrepreneur. How so?

I had grown somewhat tired of the daily commute to work and some of the vagaries of office life. I wanted to be in control of decision-making and see where that took me. I took a risk in October 2014, and chose to leave a well-paid job with one of the UK’s largest companies to start a business from scratch. I had developed sufficient expertise in the bidding and tender processes – something many businesses find complex, time-consuming and outside of their skill set, to give me some confidence that I could make a success of it. My vision was for a 21st-century working environment – remote working, cloud-based information sharing and communication systems, some work in client offices when needed and in trains/coffee shops. Almost three years on, what am I learning about entrepreneurship along the journey?

I’ve found that hiring people who want to work in this modern environment has been important – it doesn’t suit everyone. And what was certainly under-estimated was the sheer amount of hard work involved in running a business, and the many different skills that the modern business owner needs to quickly master. But nothing beats working your network and receiving or eliciting referrals. Great work for clients produces the reward of more work… it now feels like I have pushed a snowball down a hill, the momentum is with us.

As well as providing services that our clients really appreciate and creating employment opportunities, I also know that I am growing an asset. This does, for me, beat the feeling of working for a large corporation. I’ve learned that your business needs to be able to fill a need or answer a problem. In my case, many organisations, large and small, find bidding for work through tender processes to be complex, time-consuming and not necessarily where their skill set lies.

My company, AM Bid Services, is now one of the fastest growing professional services businesses in Scotland (we grew by 195 per cent in our second year; and our third year growth is currently 121 per cent).

Having a vision, communicating it effectively so that others buy into it and taking some bold steps have also helped. One such bold step was approaching David Sole OBE, former Scotland rugby captain and experienced business coach, to offer him the post of Non-Executive Chairman of our business.

So should you be thinking about taking the plunge and going out on your own, what advice can I offer?

Even after researching your market, writing a business plan, and getting your first orders, it will all still feel very uncertain. But if you are prepared to put in the work, you will usually be a success.

