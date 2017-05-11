Andrew Adam: Insurance galore the way to protect malt investment

The remake of the classic Ealing comedy, Whisky Galore, is a lighthearted look at the lengths wartime islanders were willing to go in order to get their hands on our national drink.

While it puts our whisky industry right in the spotlight, it’s the leap in value of collectible malts that’s really receiving star billing.

Prices for the top 1,000 rarest single malt Scotch releases have risen by more than 175 per cent since 2008 based on auction figures, according to Whisky Highland. Last year Bonhams sold the most expensive bottle of malt ever at auction in Scotland, when a bottle of Glenfiddich fetched £68,500, smashing the £25-£35k estimate. Even at the more conservative end of the market, a rare bottle can fetch many thousands of pounds, and producers are responding by unveiling ever more rare and limited edition bottles.

While it seems there are investment opportunities to be had, just like collecting anything of high value, from art to antiques, private whisky collectors, sellers and producers find themselves facing the same potential risks from fire, flood and theft.

And the risk of theft is real. Islay distillery Kilchoman had more than 250 bottles of a private single cask bottling worth over £38,000 stolen in March. In the same month, a whisky enthusiast’s prized collection was stolen from his home in Renfrewshire. And last year thieves raided over £14,000 worth of whisky from Perth and Kinross Distillery Tullibardine.

It’s therefore important that collectors and enthusiasts make sure their collection is protected – and that means taking special steps. Some might assume that a whisky collection will be covered under their general home contents policy, however most household policies have low single article limits, so they will not pay out on any claim for a single item worth more than on average £2,000 in value. Even then, the cover might not recognise the insurance needs that a private collection warrants.

So it’s imperative that whisky enthusiasts get their collection valued by a specialist and that the stock inventory is up to date.

Whether it’s whisky, wine, clocks, stamps or artwork collection, storage is essential. Bottles of whisky should be kept out of the sunlight, in a cool and dry place, up off the floor. Direct sunlight can result in the whisky lightening in colour and the labels fading.

Often people store their whisky in a basement or cellar but these can be prone to flooding so it’s important that the collection is raised from floor level. If the labels come off the bottles (the most important single element of identification of a whisky bottle), the value is diminished.

The correct insurance provision will cover the cost to restore the label, plus any subsequent depreciation in value of the bottle(s) of whisky would be met. One insurer dealt with a claim where wine labels were eaten by snails that had crawled into the cellar. A standard household policy would not have paid out, since technically the product, the wine, wasn’t damaged.

Of course, typically for whisky or wine collections, as soon as a bottle is opened, cover in respect of that bottle ceases. So if it’s a rare one, best keep it off the nose if you want to stay on the money.

Andrew Adam is commercial director of Bruce Stevenson Insurance Broker