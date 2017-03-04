Alison Reeves: Increasing bureaucracy drives up nursery fees

My son turned three this month and among the celebrations is a wrench of separation. He’s off into his first experiences of our education system and I’m off to up my working hours and re-join the tax-paying community.

So, what are our options for an optimum early years environment? Well, he can go into the nursery class of the nearest primary school, a 15-minute walk away. But the school doesn’t have space for the nursery, so they’re currently in a church hall two miles up the road. Drop-offs are 20 minutes apart, so going by public transport means someone being late every day. Surely driving to my catchment area nursery can’t be the only way?

Luckily we have a very good community nursery close by, run as a charity and funded by the council. But funding only pays for the contact staff so all other jobs are done by volunteers, from financial management to preparing snacks. Parents are obliged to take a turn on the rota, a challenge for working parents. Even with all this volunteer support, the council income only covers costs if every place is filled, so parents have to make donations just to keep it running.

At our community playgroup, increasing bureaucracy is driving up fees. Our administrator has to carry out criminal record checks on every parent volunteer according to best practice standards laid down by the Care Inspectorate, more than 80 parents in the last two years. Parents spend just five hours a term playing with children who are constantly supervised by three qualified staff. But they have to disclose any criminal convictions if they want to be part of our playgroup, as rota duty is compulsory.

Surely there’s a conflict with the Rehabilitation of Offenders act here?

At the private nursery, they’ve just had their business rates re-assessed. No rates relief for them, unlike the private schools who exist as charities. They’re also seeing increased costs due to implementation of the living wage and compulsory pensions, ensuring that those that work in the sector are properly paid. Now their council funding only pays for about half of what the provision actually costs, and parents there are facing a nine per cent fee hike. Try passing that on to your clients, commented one self-employed friend.

During the last Scottish election we heard a lot from the SNP about increasing provision from 16 to 30 hours for three and four-year-olds. They want to get parents back to work, back to paying taxes,

But the short-term challenges are getting greater for all providers and I see no attempt by government or council to make things less expensive or more accessible.

How are they going to move on to the next stage of doubling the level of provision until the current messy situation is addressed? For families, next stages are always emotional and early years education provision shouldn’t be another thing we have to worry about.

Alison Reeves lives in Edinburgh and juggles her main role as CEO of her family with working for a music charity, continuing a 20-year career in participative and community arts across Scotland. She blogs at https://artyosaur.wordpress.com/