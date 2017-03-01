Alison Douglas: Cut back on booze and reap benefits

Dry January, most of us know someone who decided to start 2017 alcohol-free.

Dry January, most of us know someone who decided to start 2017 alcohol-free.

Experts warn of the dangers of routine over-consumption of alcohol. Picture: Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire

Campaigns like Dry January are becoming more and more popular as a chance to examine our relationship with alcohol and rebalance after the excesses of Christmas. For some of us – me included – the reason for having a break from alcohol at this time of year is part of a healthier lifestyle. For others, it’s about saving money or proving to themselves and others that they have the willpower to succeed.

Although some of us may view the challenge as a one-off or go on a binge as a ‘reward’ for finishing, research findings actually suggest that very few people report increased alcohol consumption following a period of voluntary abstinence. An independent evaluation of 2015’s Dry January by Public Health England showed that two-thirds of participants said they had had a sustained drop in their drinking six months on. Half of participants said they lost weight and two-thirds said they were sleeping better and had more energy.

Scotland’s problems with alcohol are well known but most of us don’t think the way we personally drink is a problem. But having a few beers after work or a few glasses of wine at home can too often slip into a habit that affects our wellbeing now and stores up problems for the future.

There are lots of benefits to drinking less, and even small changes can make a big difference. The short-term paybacks include improved mood, better sleep, more energy and more time to make the most of evenings and weekends rather than suffering the fuzzy head and nausea of a hangover. There’s also our waistlines to think about. Alcohol is full of calories, with one large glass of wine containing up to 200 calories – the same as a sugar doughnut.

In the longer term, alcohol is linked with many health conditions including breast, bowel and oral cancers, heart disease, stroke, liver damage and depression.

The good news is that these health risks are low if we drink within the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines of 14 units a week, spread over three days or more during the week. Fourteen units is about a bottle and a half of wine, six pints of beer or 14 single measures of vodka. It’s a good idea to check the strength of your drink as brands can vary dramatically - one large glass of wine can contain 3 units of alcohol. Since understanding of units is low – half of Scots don’t know how many units are in a pint of beer, measure of spirits or glass of wine – many of us under-estimate our alcohol intake so are inadvertently putting our health at risk.

The government has a duty to inform us about the health risks associated with alcohol, particularly when it is so cheap and aggressively marketed. The millions of pounds producers spend on glamorous marketing campaigns which place alcohol at the centre of a successful life need to be offset with the truth – that alcohol is a toxic substance that can create dependence and causes serious health and social problems.

We’re certainly not going to hear about liver damage or cancer from manufacturers or retailers, whose weak messages reminding consumers to “drink responsibly” or “enjoy in moderation” fail to convey even basic public health information. The government and NHS should be taking the lead in sharing scientific evidence and providing independent health advice. Currently, EU legislation requires more consumer information to be printed on a pint of milk than on a bottle of vodka. Manufacturers should be compelled to display prominent health warnings, along with information on ingredients, nutrition and calories on alcohol labels. Polls show 8 out of 10 Scots support alcohol health labelling.

Ultimately – assuming we are not harming anyone else – each of us needs to make up our own mind whether and how much we want to drink. What’s important is that the health risks are made clear and accessible so we can make a genuinely informed choice.

If alcohol is taking a central role in your life, seek help before it becomes a serious problem – talk to your GP or find a local alcohol service on our website: www.alcohol-focus-scotland.org.uk

Alison Douglas, Chief Executive, Alcohol Focus Scotland