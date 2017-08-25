Alastair Dalton: Take action to stamp out tailgating scourge

Tailgating is among the most irritating and dangerous driving behaviours suffered by motorists.

It regularly features at or near the top of polls about the worst habits of fellow drivers, and an AA survey last year found that most thought it was getting worse.

Such arrogant and aggressive driving is enough to raise stress levels among even the calmest motorists.

It is taking to the extreme the attitude that possesses some drivers who want to reach their destination as fast as possible as soon as they get behind the wheel.

Pressure on deliveries, combined with increased van traffic that has accompanied the internet shopping boom has probably just made the situation worse.

In many situations, victims can escape the irritation and danger by pulling over or allowing the tailgater to pass.

However, there is a nightmare scenario that some will have experienced, and which threatens to become more common.

Average speed camera zones are now a familiar sight, both on main roads such as the A9 and A77, and through many major roadworks to enforce reduced speed limits.

Such technology in itself should not increase tailgating, as those determined to ignore the speed limit are also likely to be desperate to overtake, and will find an opportunity, however risky the manoeuvre proves to be.

But in some roadworks, such as on the A9, there is the additional restriction of a ban on overtaking.

That means the driver and tailgater are both trapped - the victim unable to speed up without risking a fine, penalty points and potentially higher vehicle insurance, and the tormentor deterred from passing them.

Unfortunately, police tell me average speed cameras do not detect tailgating. Ironically, only the vans which used to patrol such single-carriageway sections of the A9 could provide such footage from speed cameras.

I’m also told that “dabbing” the brakes so your brake lights come on for an instant, in an effort to get the tailgater to pull back, is the wrong thing to do.

Officers said that usually only escalated the situation, particularly when the tailgating driver doesn’t realise they are too close and think you have braked for no reason.

They pointed to the Highway Code, which states: “Do not allow yourself to become agitated or involved if someone is behaving badly on the road. This will only make the situation worse.”

The A9 roadworks south of Aviemore at which one such an incident happened are due to be completed soon with the opening of a new section of dual carriageway.

But with some 70 miles between Perth and Inverness yet to be upgraded over the next eight years, it could well be repeated many times.

Tailgating should be easier to punish, with police having the power to issue on-the-spot penalties since 2013 for such careless driving offences rather than motorists having to be pursued through the courts.

In addition, more drivers have fitted dashboard and rear-acing cameras, and some police forces such as in North Wales have encouraged footage to be submitted. Police Scotland said it would “consider all evidence”.

Otherwise, they advised taking a note of the number plate and dialling 101. The tailgater may well get a police visit, if not a ticket.