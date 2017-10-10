Aidan Smith: Fran and Anna, your boys took a helluva beating

Did genetics cost our footballers a World Cup finals place? Aidan Smith examines the long and the short and the tall of it

To a man, Scots woke yesterday morning, wiggled their extremities and wailed: “I can’t feel my feet!” What they actually meant was they couldn’t feel the end of the bed. Through the fuzz of their hangovers they remembered the horror of the night before when our footballers once again flopped in their bid to get to the World Cup. Not good enough and this time apparently not big enough.

Next summer’s finals are in Russia. The sporting celebration will be spread across many great cities and doubtless some splendid stadia. With no official invite, we’ll be reduced to locating a crack in a wall to sneak a peek at the carnival. Metaphorically we’ve been doing this since 1998, the last time we qualified. But even standing on upturned milk crates may not be sufficient any more. We’re just too short-arsed.

Confirmation of this came in Ljubljana when Scotland’s manager pulled himself up to his full 5ft 5ins and declared: “It’s genetics. We have to look at this.” Gordon Strachan, in his desperation, went further. When he played the game, Strachan was very much in the tradition of diminutive wingers such as Jimmy Johnstone and Willie Johnston - but little guys, it seems, can’t win and what’s needed now is some Masters and Johnson. “Maybe we have get to big women and big men together,” he said. “See what they can produce.”

Crikey. For one of Scotland’s foremost moralists this is a pretty squelchy idea. Is he right? Could the plan work? And did the archetypal wee yin die out there in Slovenia, never again to impact on Scottish cultural life?

As the rugged, brawny opposition out-jumped and out-muscled our boys, we didn’t have to try too hard to remember other hard luck tales of Scots not quite measuring up. Angus Lennie was a war movie dependable - all 5ft 1ins of him - and tiny tears were shed over his last scene in The Great Escape. Driven round the bend by the POW camp, he finally cracks and tries to vault the perimeter wall. Riddled with bullets and hanging upside down on the barbed wire, he croaks: “Ah jis whanted tae get back tae Sauchiehall Street.” If he knew he’d become better-known as the chef on English Midlands-set soap Crossroads, always striving not to burn the faggots and peas - it’s a Brummie dish, I looked it up - then he might have stayed put.

Ronnie Corbett was a giant of comedy. That sketch in The Frost Report when he lined up next to John Cleese and Ronnie Barker was about class but with a size sub-text. We wouldn’t have laughed so much if there had not also been a mere 5ft 1ins of him. “I know my place,” Corbett used to mutter. Russell Hunter’s place in Callan was as the snivelling, smelly sidekick for a security service assassin who remained ignorant of his boss’s dark deeds. In the screws vs cons comedy of Porridge, Fulton Mackay was roughly the same height as his nemesis, Ronnie Barker, but never quite believed it, developing a nervous tic of elongating his neck as he tried in vain to outwit the jail’s scam-merchant.

What about Sean Connery? No physique issues there. Did a man ever look better in a tuxedo or a shoulder holster or indeed those generous swimming trunks of the 1960s which resembled incontinence pants? Tragically, he’s not been typical. For every showbiz Scot who’s been as tall as B.A. Robertson there’s been a Fran and - scuttling close behind - an Anna.

In sport - alongside those pint-sized footballers whose fathers must have smoked like lums and whose grandfathers probably suffered from rickets - we’ve produced fine figures of men in David Wilkie and Andy Murray, although it’s just as well the latter didn’t try and make his name in the former’s arena. I once asked Murray what I thought was a stupid question - was he good at all sports? “I can’t swim,” he admitted, to the astonishment of his mother Judy who was present. “I can just about stay afloat but a lot of my weight is in my legs and there’s no fat on them so they sink right down. I’m a bit like a seahorse.”

We have the Big Yin of course, but when we address a fellow Scot as “Big Man” it’s either because they think they’re big when they’re not so it’s a term of abuse or because we’re flattering them when they’re not big so it’s patronising. This is the land of wee Doddie, wee Shuggie and indeed wee Nicola.

Some little ’uns have the “wee” in their names capped-up, such as Wee Jimmy Krankie and Wee Neil Reid, who reached no 2 in the charts in 1971 with Mother of Mine. Don’t be fooled - the “w” is the only thing about them that’s big. The best album by those commune-dwelling Caledonian hippies, the Incredible String Band, is Wee Tam and the Big Huge but which part of the title best sums them up? Well, they performed at Woodstock - the only Scots to do so - but were missed off the film so they’re Wee Tams. That’s surely the musical equivalent of the national team being one-nil up in the World Cup final only to score two own goals in the closing minutes.

Oh, that they could even qualify again. A recurring image from Sunday is of our smallest player Barry Bannan running as fast as his tiny legs can carry him, which is sadly not very. It’s as if he’s being chased by Fran and the even more lascivious Anna but this is not the kind of match-up Strachan is proposing. He’ll be thinking more of Hen Broon and Katherine Grainger, but who’s going to be the one to tell them they have to do it for the good of the nation?