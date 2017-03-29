One week old squirrel rescued from felled tree in Insch

THE Scottish SPCA is currently caring for a baby squirrel after a nest was discovered in a felled tree.

cotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the discovery of the squirrel nest on 13 March in Insch, Aberdeenshire.

The rescued baby squirrel being fed. Picture: SSPCA

Billy, the red squirrel, is now being rehabilitated at the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Billy is currently being hand reared by Sheelagh McAllister, our Head of Large Mammals.

“Sheelagh is our most experienced red squirrel rearer and Billy currently needs fed by syringe every few hours.

“He should open his eyes at around five weeks old, and that’s the same time the weaning process will begin.

“Billy will remain in our care until he is completely independent. Ideally, he’ll be part of a group of red squirrels that can be returned to the wild together, at a supported release site.

“Nesting season for both squirrels and birds is well underway so we urge people to take care when cutting down trees/trimming hedges. It’s best to check for nests first to avoid any accidents.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.