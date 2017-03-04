One Direction star Louis Tomlinson arrested in LA

Louis Tomlinson has been arrested over an “altercation” with paparazzi at a Los Angeles airport.

The singer, 25, was with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder at the arrivals gate of the airport when the incident happened.

He had been returning to Los Angeles after the couple enjoyed a holiday in Las Vegas.

The arrest record from the incident shows that the photographer made a citizen’s arrest on Tomlinson and that his alleged offence was classed as a misdemeanour.

Calder is also thought to have got involved in an argument with onlookers who began filming the row.

Tomlinson’s lawyer Martin Singer said: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning.

“This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

“While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

The record lists the bail amount due as 20,000 dollars (£16,000), although a source said that as Tomlinson was released under “own recognisance”, in which an individual pledges in writing to appear in all court proceedings, he did not have to pay it.

A court date has been set for March 29 at 8.30am, at LAX Superior Court in South LA.

Tomlinson and Calder rekindled their romance after an on-off relationship.

He is currently releasing solo material while One Direction are on hiatus.

The star was praised last year when he did not pull out of his X Factor performance, which took place days after the death of his mother.

Johannah Deakin died at the age of 43 after a battle with leukaemia.