Olly Murs set to play Edinburgh Castle next year

POP sensation Olly Murs will take to the stage at Edinburgh Castle next summer, it has been announced.

The chart-topping star – who rose to fame on TV’s X Factor – will return to the Castle Esplanade six years on from his sell-out appearance in 2011.

Promoters said tickets will go on sale on Friday morning ahead of the gig on Tuesday, July 18 next year.

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts/Regular Music, said: “We are delighted to play host to one of the hottest stars of the British music scene.

“Olly last sold out the Castle in the summer of 2011, when he gave a truly sensational performance.”

Following on from his spring arena tour, Murs – now one of British music’s biggest stars – will play 20 outdoor dates across the UK, including Edinburgh Castle.

The pop crooner, who finished runner-up in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, recently celebrated his fourth successive No1 album, 24 HRS. The milestone makes him the most successful solo artists ever to come out of the smash-hit talent show, which also propelled One Direction and Little Mix to fame.

In 2010, Murs’s debut single Please Don’t Let Me Go entered at number one on the UK Singles Charts and received a Gold certification by the BPI.

His self-titled debut album, meanwhile, boasted the biggest week one album sales of any debut in 2010, with more than 108,000 albums sold.

It later went on to sell more than 600,000 copies, and was certified double platinum by the BPI. As of December 2014, Murs had sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

Before his huge summer tour, the spring of 2017 will see him play 23 UK shows – including three O2’s and the opening night of the Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

Nick Finnigan, executive manager of Edinburgh Castle, which is managed as a visitor attraction by Historic Environment Scotland, said: “It’s great that the popular singer-­songwriter Olly Murs is once again set to entertain the crowds on Edinburgh Castle’s iconic Esplanade, as part of 2017’s Castle Concerts line-up. We look forward to welcoming him on his returning performance to the Castle next year.”

Tickets cost £47.50/£42.50 and can be purchased from Tickets Scotland Edinburgh on Rose Street, or by calling 0844 844 0444. Alternatively, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Edinburgh Castle has played host to a raft of big-name acts in recent years, including Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, Runrig, Simply Red, Pink, Tom Jones, Paul Weller, Jessie J, Arcade Fire, Westlife, The Proclaimers, Bryan Ferry and Boyzone.

Scots icons Deacon Blue will perform on the esplanade on July 22 next year, just four days after Olly Murs takes to the stage.

The band’s debut album Raintown celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017. Tickets are on sale now.

