Oil starts to flow from Shaw field in North Sea

Oil has begun to flow from the Shaw field in the North Sea, part of a wider project aimed at unlocking some 100 million barrels of reserves.

Operator Repsol Sinopec Resources UK said that first oil had been achieved from the field, which lies about 120 miles east of Aberdeen and forms part of the major redevelopment of the Montrose Area in the central North Sea.

The project covers the development of three new fields – Godwin, Cayley and Shaw – and a new bridge-linked production platform connected to Montrose Alpha, providing additional process and plant support facilities.

In addition to developing the new fields, the Montrose Area Redevelopment project is expected to extend the life of the existing facilities to beyond 2030. Montrose Alpha was commissioned in 1976.

Bill Dunnett, head of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, said: “This is a major achievement for this business.”

