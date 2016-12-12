Oil prices soar after non-Opec producers agree to cuts

The price of oil surged this morning following news over the weekend that a group of non-Opec countries agreed to cut production.

Brent crude jumped to $56.80 a barrel, up more than 4 per cent on the day and the highest since July 2015.

This historic agreement is a game changer Fawad Razaqzada

Eleven countries including Azerbaijan, Mexico, Oman and Russia struck a deal to cut output by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement builds on the 1.2 million barrel per day cut agreed by Opec earlier this month.

Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at Forex.com, said: “Make no mistake about it – this historic agreement is a game changer. Although the crude oil rally has already started at the end of last month when the Opec first announced the deal, I think there is plenty of fuel left in this rally.

“Admittedly, after a big gap we may see a retracement of some sort in prices now but ultimately the fundamentals still point to higher levels going forward.”

The market has been in flux over the past two years, with oil prices falling as Opec refused to cut production in the hope that it would hit demand for rival US shale.

However, in what could be another boost for oil prices Saudi Arabia, which heads the cartel, has signalled that it could make even deeper production cuts.

