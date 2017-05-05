Oil prices at five-month lows after Russian indecision

Oil prices were hovering near five-month lows today after comments from the Kremlin suggesting indecision over whether to extend production cuts sent crude tumbling overnight.

Brent crude fell below $47 a barrel in early morning trading to lows not seen since late November, as fears over a global glut caused jitters in the commodity market.

If oil stays below $50 then the oil companies may see a hit on profits Michael Baxter

It came after a Kremlin spokesperson said no decision had been made on whether Russia would agree to extend oil cuts – which were introduced by Opec and other major oil producing states in January – into the second half of the year.

Michael Hewson, a chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said the comments created further concern among investors, who have also been fretting about slowing Chinese demand and rising US shale output.

But later comments from Russian authorities may have soothed some fears, though Hewson questioned the timing of the remarks.

“This was later clarified by the Russian energy minister who said the Opec cuts deal should be extended, a little late in the day it has to be said, though probably nothing to do with the fact that prices closed at their worst levels in five months, maybe.”

Oil prices started to stage a recovery by mid-morning, rising about 0.5 per cent to $48.56 a barrel – but still had a way to go before reaching last week’s peaks of $53.

Brent crude prices have plunged more than 16 per cent since recent highs of $58 in January, when enthusiasm for the Opec oil cuts – meant to tackle an overabundance of supply and help boost prices – reached a fever pitch.

It took months for Opec and non-members to reach a deal, though oil-producing states started to suffer from ultra-low prices, which slumped to $27.26 in January 2016.

But many investors worry those efforts have been scuppered by rising shale production in the US and falling demand in countries like China.

Michael Baxter, an economics commentator for The Share Centre, said: “The oil price has hovered in a corridor of between $57 and $46 for much of the last 12 months, but until recently it seemed as if the oil cycle was slowly turning upwards.

“The recent tripling in profits at BP – during the first quarter of this year – seemed to support a wider narrative that the oil majors were seeing a lift in profits on the back of the rises in the oil price.

“If the oil price stays below $50 for an extended time period then the oil companies may see a hit on profits.”

