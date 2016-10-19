Oil company donates Lego boat to Aberdeen library’s appeal

MAERSK Oil UK has donated a Lego boat worth hundreds of pounds for Aberdeen’s first Lego Club.

Lego is one of the most popular toys and is enjoyed by all ages across the world and over the past year and Aberdeen’s City Libraries Service has been regularly asked about running Lego clubs in city libraries.

Playing with Lego encourages children to use their imagination and can also help them develop numeracy, literacy and problem solving skills.

READ MORE: Lego unveils Beatles Yellow Submarine set

Inspired by the success of Lego Literacy clubs in libraries all over the world, City Libraries decided to establish a free club in the Central Library and launched an appeal for unwanted Lego in July 2016.

Following a huge response to the appeal and several crates of Lego later, Aberdeen City Libraries will launch its first Lego Club on 2 November.

Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services committee convener Angela Taylor said: On behalf of Aberdeen Libraries Service I would thank Maersk Oil UK for its generous donation of Lego.

“A big ‘thank you’ must also go to everyone who has donated Lego for the benefit of our youngsters. Lego encourages children to learn word creation, problem solving, developing memory, creativity and is a lot of fun.

“The appeal has been a great success it is hoped that additional Lego clubs will also be launched in community libraries in the future too.”

The club will take place from 4pm to 5.15pm in the Children’s Library, Aberdeen Central Library, on Rosemount Viaduct.

The Lego club is open to children aged eight-years-old and above, and will offer them the chance to develop STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills while having fun in a safe environment.

READ MORE: Miniature Lego model of National Museum of Scotland unveiled

The club is also scheduled to meet once a month on a Wednesday in the Children’s Library.

Booking is essential as places are limited. Aberdeen City Libraries can be contacted on 01224 652507 or email childrenslibrary@aberdeencity.gov.uk for more information or to reserve a place.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY