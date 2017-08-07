Offshore support firm Sentinel Marine lands fresh deals

Sentinel Marine has secured two new deals, bringing the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s contract wins to more than £26 million since the start of the year.

An agreement with Statoil UK sees the provision of an emergency response and rescue vessel – the Portland Sentinel – in the energy producer’s Mariner field. It will join Mariner Sentinel, the latest vessel to join Sentinel’s fleet.

Meanwhile, the offshore support vessel supplier has also secured a contract with Ineos to support drilling operations in the Breagh gas field, as well as providing emergency response and rescue support at production facilities in the southern North Sea. The vessels chartered for that contract will be Forties Sentinel and Sentinel Ranger.

As a result of the latest contract wins there will be continued employment for 72 seafarers in the North Sea.

Rory Deans, chief executive of Sentinel Marine, said: “The launch of these two contracts represents a significant step forward for Sentinel Marine, and adds to what has already been a very successful year.”

He added: “Sentinel Marine has the youngest fleet in the sector, and by using purpose-built, multi-role vessels can provide a streamlined, more efficient service for our clients.

“Equipped with cutting-edge technology, our fleet is specially designed for the rigours of working in the North Sea oil and gas industry and is more fuel efficient.”

The Aberdeenshire firm, which also has offices in Singapore, owns a fleet of seven vessels, with three new builds on order.

