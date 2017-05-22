Offshore support firm adds 24 jobs with fleet expansion

A business that owns and operates offshore support vessels for the oil and gas industry has boosted its fleet in a move that will create 24 jobs in its North Sea operation.

Aberdeen-based Sentinel Marine, which also has an office in Singapore, has taken delivery of a new emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV), known as the Mariner Sentinel.

• READ MORE: Cairn Energy eyes ‘significant’ boost from North Sea

The company has secured a contract for what is the seventh vessel to join its fleet with a major producer for its North Sea oil field. The Mariner Sentinel is en route to Aberdeen after being built in China and is expected to start operating in July.

It represents the latest of six new-builds for the firm since 2015, making its fleet the youngest in the sector.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Chief executive Rory Deans said: “Mariner Sentinel is part of a new breed of ERRVs; vessels which have not been repurposed but instead have been custom-built to ensure they are equipped with the latest technology and are more fuel-efficient. Safety is key when working in a hazardous environment and we are continuously looking for innovative ways in which to provide emergency and rescue support to our clients.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He added: “Multi-role vessels can keep operating costs low while providing a full range of services, including oil recovery, rescue towing and dynamic positioning.

“With vessels that are purpose-built to the highest technical standard, Sentinel Marine is better equipped to ensure that safety comes first for all of our clients.”

• Aberdeen-based Wood Group has secured a five-year technical support services contract with Sakhalin Energy, an operator of Sakhalin-2, one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas projects, that includes Russia’s first offshore gas production platform and liquefied natural gas plant.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook