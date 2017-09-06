Worker in serious condition after penis ‘sawed off’

A worker is seriously ill in hospital after his penis was ‘sawed off’ in an horrific industrial accident.

Paramedics were called to the scene in the village of Moreton Valence near Gloucester at 3.48pm on Monday to reports of a man with a serious groin injury.

An air ambulance was sent to the incident but the man was transferred to hospital by road ambulance where he underwent eight hours of emergency surgery.

One relative reportedly said his penis had been severed by some sort of saw.

The victim, thought to be from Gloucester, is now heavily medicated in hospital.

Police also attended the scene but a spokesman said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

She said: “We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 4.30pm on Monday about an incident in Moreton Valence where a man had suffered serious injuries.

“Officers attended and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and will carry out an investigation.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed they were now investigating.

He said: “A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE has been made aware of this incident by the police, who attended the scene.

“We remain in dialogue with the police to establish whether there will be HSE involvement.”

More to follow.