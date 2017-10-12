Woman ‘wrestles shark’ to remove it from ocean pool

Have your say

A video captured the dramatic moment a women wrangled a shark from an ocean pool to put it back in the sea.

The video of real estate agent Melissa Hatheier was posted on the Cronulla Real Estate Facebook page and has quickly gone viral.

The post read: “Our in-house Shark Wrangler Melissa Hatheier wrestling a shark out of Oak Park Rock Pool yesterday morning! Nice work Me”

The encounter was filmed by Melissa’s daughter who watched on from the side of the pool.

Ms Hatheier told local press that she was surprised by the attention following the video.

She said: “I was just trying to catch a little shark.

A screengrab from the video

“If it had big teeth I wouldn’t have done it.”

“The water was very clear and it was easy to see the shark swimming around.

“He was only about a metre long.

“I started to swim around him and he became a bit stressed and started to knock his head on the rocks.

“I was feeling sorry for him.”

She added: “Everyone was saying, ‘What do we do?’

“Mum even rang triple zero and the police came.

“I herded the shark into the shallows and then I just sort of jumped on him and put my knees on his fins.

“I then grabbed him around the neck so he couldn’t swing around and bite me.

“He wasn’t that heavy but his skin was very rough, like sandpaper.

“I just threw him over the edge of the pool into the water and watched him swim away.”