Woman ‘slapped nightclub bouncer after trying to use pizza as ID’

A Massachusetts woman reportedly slapped a nightclub bouncer after he refused to accept a slice of pizza as her form of identification.

The 21-year-old woman, said to be a college student, was asked for ID as she attempted to gain entry to the Monkey Bar and Grill in Amherst shortly after midnight last Thursday.

The Monkey Bar and Grill in Amherst, MA. Picture: bistro63.com

But the bouncer unsurprisingly refused to accept the slice of pizza, bought from nearby Antonio’s Pizza, and the woman began arguing with him.

The situation reportedly escalated, and the woman slapped the bouncer, according to bar co-owner Rasif Rafiq, who spoke to the Daily Hampshire Gazette about the incident.

“It’s definitely unexpected. It’s funny, and has given us a few laughs, and we hope it has given other people laughs,” Rafiq said.

Rafiq, 29, gave an account of the incident, recalling: “[The woman] said, ‘Just let me in.’ And [the bouncer] said, ‘You’re too intoxicated. I’m sorry.’”

Despite his comments, Rafiq insisted that he was taking the alleged assault on the bouncer seriously, but did say the doorman was not badly hurt.

A police report in the Daily Hampshire Gazette suggested the woman had been served with a trespass notice warning her to stay away from the club.

A Facebook post written in the aftermath of the incident read: “Despite some popular misconceptions, Monkey Bar does not currently accept Antonio’s Pizza as a valid form of ID. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Rafiq said he hoped the incident wouldn’t affect the woman too much, adding: “We’ve all had nights like this in college. That’s sort of the mantra of the Monkey Bar - we’re all monkeys, and monkeys do wild things sometimes.

“We give her an ‘A’ for effort, and wish her all the best,” Rafiq said.