Woman finds snake masquerading as tinsel on Christmas tree

An Australian woman has told of her surprise at finding a snake hiding among the tinsel on her Christmas tree.

The Melbourne resident discovered the venomous tiger snake in her Christmas tree on Sunday morning, and took a photo before calling in the professionals.

Wait, that's not tinsel... Picture: AFP/Getty Images/Snake Catcher Victoria

Snake catcher Barry Goldsmith was on hand to remove the slithery intruder from the Frankston house.

Goldsmith said: “It’s one of the more different [incidents] but we find them in all sorts of places.

“Tiger snakes are very good climbers.”

Goldsmith, who heads the Snake Catcher Victoria firm, added that the woman had done the right thing by taking a picture of the snake and then shutting the room up.

Goldsmith added: “With the warmer weather, snakes are more active, but people should leave them alone and not try to kill them. It’s dangerous, it’s illegal, and it’s cruel.”

Tiger snakes are mostly found in southern parts of Australia, and can grow up to 10ft (2.9 metres) in length.