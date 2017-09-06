William Wallace has a warrant for his arrest - in Australia

Have your say

Have you seen William Wallace? Police in Australia want to talk to you.

No, not THAT William Wallace.

Australian fugitive Wallace, 50, is currently being sought by police in the southern state of Victoria in relation to a string of assault charges.

Described as tall, medium build, blue eyes and blonde hair, officers are appealing for information to trace his whereabouts.

A report by Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper knowingly states that Wallace “has his freedom for the moment”, and that cops will “hope his heart is brave enough to call in at a police station”.

One commenter quipped that the fugitive should be “obvious wandering around in a kilt” in the cold weather of the Australian winter.

It is understood Mr Wallace is still at large.