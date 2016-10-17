Watch Paisley OAP become viral hit as she dances to AC/DC

An OAP in Paisley has gone viral after she was filmed dancing to AC/DC number Highway to Hell.

The woman, dubbed the ‘AC/DC OAP’ stopped to boogie as local band Badboys performed the 1979 classic on Paisley’s High Street as part of the town’s Spree festival.

The OAP starts off with some fancy footwork before abandoning her zimmer frame, clapping her hands in time to the music and playing air guitar.

The video posted on Facebook has been shared over 9,000 times and has attracted over a thousand comments.

Nearly 700,000 people have watched the video since it was posted on Saturday.

Deirdre Coy said: “Fair play - she’s a rocker!” while Marie Cameron added: “True what they say, age is only a number. Well impressed.”